https://sputniknews.com/20220202/taliban-militants-banned-from-entering-amusement-parks-with-weapon-spokesman-says-1092677179.html

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement Parks With Weapon, Spokesman Says

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement Parks With Weapon, Spokesman Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* have banned its militants from entering amusement parks in Afghanistan carrying weapons, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T07:25+0000

2022-02-02T07:25+0000

2022-02-02T07:25+0000

asia & pacific

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092677108_0:57:3035:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_189aeecedf58a0eb47000c7eb21ca0dd.jpg

"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are prohibited from entering the territory of amusement parks with weapons, in military uniform, as well as [enter] in vehicles. Mujahideen are obligated to comply with all the rules and regulations of amusement parks," Mujahid stated on Twitter.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms. In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the first Taliban government.*The Taliban is an organisation sanctioned by the UN for terrorist activities.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, taliban