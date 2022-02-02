https://sputniknews.com/20220202/switzerland-expects-covid-19-to-become-endemic-soon-eases-restrictions-1092695171.html

Switzerland Expects COVID-19 to Become Endemic Soon, Eases Restrictions

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Switzerland believes that the coronavirus will soon become endemic in the country and is therefore preparing to lift some restrictions... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

“There are increasing signs that the acute crisis will soon be over and the endemic phase could begin,” the Federal Council said in a statement.Starting Thursday, the authorities will lift mandatory quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 patients, as well as a requirement for remote working.The authorities will decide on lifting the rest of the measures on 16 February, either all at once or in two steps.The council also noted a positive trend in hospitals, with a lower workload despite still-high COVID-19 incidence rates.To date, Switzerland has confirmed over 2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 12,000 related fatalities. About 70% of the Swiss population have been vaccinated at least once, over 68% have been fully vaccinated, and more than 39% have received booster shots.

