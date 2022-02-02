https://sputniknews.com/20220202/storm-corrie-british-airways-gets-tossed-by-wind-at-heathrow-airport---video-1092679375.html
Storm Corrie: British Airways Gets Tossed by Wind at Heathrow Airport - Video
Parts of the United Kingdom were laid waste by Storm Corrie on Sunday and Monday as winds gusted at speeds of 92 miles per hour. The storm has claimed the life... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
A British Airways plane narrowly avoided disaster caused by high winds as its pilot decided to abort a planned landing at London's Heathrow Airport.The video, shared by Big Jet TV, shows that just as the plane is about to land, it leans dangerously to port, forcing the pilot to abort the landing.British Airways flight BA1307 was arriving from the Scottish city of Aberdeen at around 10:50 on Monday morning.In the video, witnesses can be heard gasping in horror as the tail seems about to make contact in a "tail strike"."In my view, the pilot deserves a medal," a Big Jet TV witness said, and fans of the aviation channel described the captain as "brilliant".According to reports, the plane's wheels hit the runway at more than 250 kph in what is known as a "touch and go" - where the plane touches down and immediately takes off again to try another landing.After the incident, a British Airways spokesman said the company's pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions."Our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal," added the spokesman.
