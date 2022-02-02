https://sputniknews.com/20220202/saabs-shares-rise-as-brazil-reaffirms-interest-in-more-gripen-fighter-jets-1092675193.html

Saab's Shares Rise as Brazil Reaffirms Interest in More Gripen Fighter Jets

Saab's Shares Rise as Brazil Reaffirms Interest in More Gripen Fighter Jets

Brazil remains the largest operator of Saab Gripen jets worldwide outside Sweden and its further interest has bolstered the company, which has seen its plans... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T06:58+0000

2022-02-02T06:58+0000

2022-02-02T06:58+0000

brazil

news

military & intelligence

europe

sweden

finland

saab

scandinavia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105164/00/1051640070_0:0:3966:2231_1920x0_80_0_0_ff1e1f5090208a7b01b454c33f4e5957.jpg

Brazil's Air Force Chief Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior has announced that he wants to see another 30 JAS Gripen aircraft purchased in addition to the current order of 36 fighter jets from Saab.According to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the Brazilian Air Force has come to the conclusion that a total of 66 fighter jets would be ideal for the world's fifth largest country. However, the discussion is still ongoing, Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior warned.Still, the announcement was well-received in Sweden.Following the news, Saab's shares rose by 3.8 percent on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, national broadcaster SVT reported.When Brazil bought 36 Gripens in 2014, it was celebrated as the largest deal in the history of Swedish industry, estimated to be worth almost SEK 40 billion ($4.3 billion). If the Brazilian Air Force buys 30 more planes, it will mean yet another huge order for Saab.Brazil is currently in the process of upgrading its Air Force. The first Gripen jet arrived in Brazil in 2020 and over the next six months, four more fighter jets will be delivered. The Gripen jets sold to Brazil are manufactured together with Brazilian Embraer, which sent Brazilian engineers to Sweden to learn how to assemble the plane. Together, Saab and Embraer are developing joint-technology for the plane's construction.The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a light single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft with a delta wing and canard configuration.Headquartered in Stockholm, Saab is a pillar of Sweden's defence industry and is present in the list of the world's largest arms exporters by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).Over the course of 2021, Saab was pinning its hopes on Finland to pick the Gripen as replacement for its ageing fleet of F/A-18 Hornets, but suffered a setback as Helsinki chose to follow its Nordic peers Denmark and Norway in settling for F-35 warplanes due to its capability and lifespan.

https://sputniknews.com/20211207/saab-shares-plunge-as-finland-reported-to-pick-f-35-in-fighter-fleet-upgrade-1091305106.html

brazil

sweden

finland

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

brazil, news, military & intelligence, europe, sweden, finland, saab, scandinavia