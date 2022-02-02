https://sputniknews.com/20220202/russia-and-us-tangle-at-unsc-meeting-zelensky-pushes-back-against-us-invasion-narrative-1092671518.html

Russia and US Tangle at UNSC Meeting; Zelensky Pushes Back Against US Invasion Narrative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back against what he described as "panic" speculation from NATO countries arguing that Russia is poised to invade... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and US Tangle at UNSC Meeting; Zelenskyy Pushes Back Against US Invasion Narrative Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back against what he described as "panic" speculation from NATO countries arguing that Russia is poised to invade his nation.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia accused the US of exhibiting a desire for an invasion of Ukraine during heated exchanges at a meeting of the UN Security Council. Also, observers are discussing the possibility of a US-inspired coup in Ukraine due to a number of significant policy disagreements between Washington neocons and Ukrainian leadership.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss US foreign policy in Asia. Philippine Presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos, the son of the infamous late leader of the Pacific nation, has staked out a claim for close relations with China and secondary relations with the US empire. Also, China has again warned the US about close talks with Taiwan signaling that a military conflict is inevitable if this behavior continues.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping will be meeting in Beijing soon to discuss bilateral security issues. Also, Russia's strategic alliance with China is getting more difficult for the US empire to navigate. Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Africa. The government of Mali has kicked out the French ambassador after he made derogatory comments about the nation's relationship with Russia. Also, the African Union has suspended Burkina Faso from all activities. Andrew Korybko, Moscow-based American journalist and analyst, joins us to discuss the US foreign policy crisis. Ukrainian authorities have arrested thousands of citizens, arguing that they were plotting an illegal coup. Many observers argue that the suspects were part of a legitimate protest movement. Also, President Zelensky's pushback against the Russian invasion narrative reveals serious political divisions between the US neocons and those whom they wish to sacrifice as cannon fodder. Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. While the US says that there are only weeks left to renew the JCPOA, Iran argues that there are significant differences between the two sides.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Honduras. Ending the nightmare of right-wing rule orchestrated by the US empire, the Central American nation of Honduras inaugurates its first female president who is viewed as a visionary socialist. Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Global South. A retired Venezuelan general has revealed that the US was aware of the coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro. Cliver Alcalá, facing charges in the US for narcotics trafficking, stated in a letter that “The efforts to overthrow the Maduro regime have been well known by the United States government.” Also, a large number of nations are joining Cuba in a demand that the US empire drop sanctions against the island nation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

