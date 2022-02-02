'Rocket, Magic': Twitter Wowed as Philippe Coutinho Nets Wonder Goal in Brazil's Win Over Paraguay
© REUTERS / WASHINGTON ALVESSoccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Paraguay - Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - February 1, 2022 Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal
Earlier this month, Philippe Coutinho joined the Premier League club Aston Villa from Barcelona. While his 2020-21 season was marked by a lengthy absence from the field, the Brazilian began 2022 with a bang. After all, he gave a new life to his career by signing a deal with the English club and also made a return to his national team.
Fans have had to wait an eternity to watch Philippe Coutinho in action as the Aston Villa winger had not worn the Brazil jersey for more than a year.
But just 62 minutes into their World Cup qualifying clash against Paraguay on Tuesday, they witnessed the sheer brilliance of the 29-year-old footballer.
The former Barcelona and Liverpool star latched on to the ball after receiving a pass from Marquinhos in the midfield area and what happened next will most probably become part of Brazilian footballing folklore.
Nobody, not even Coutinho would have thought of scoring a goal from that position. But the Rio-born midfielder drove a shot from outside the box which eventually spiralled past opposition goalkeeper Antony Silva to hit the net.
Philippe Coutinho with a wonder goal for Brazil last night in their qualifier against Paraguay 🪄 pic.twitter.com/2FuL8I6eof— HomeOfTheVilla (@TheVillaHome) February 2, 2022
Coutinho's heroics against the Paraguayans became an instant cause for jubilation on Twitter, with many fans calling his strike a "wonder goal".
On the other hand, a few called it pure "magic", while others declared it a "rocket''.
There were other supporters who were not only "wowed" by the goal, they called Coutinho "Brazil's superhero".
Meanwhile, Coutinho's stunning strike extended Brazil's lead to 2-0 before the Selecao wrapped up a comprehensive 4-0 triumph with the help of three other goals from Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo in the 28th, 86th and 88th minutes, respectively.