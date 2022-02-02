Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/rocket-magic-twitter-wowed-as-philippe-coutinho-nets-wonder-goal-in-brazils-win-over-paraguay-1092682229.html
'Rocket, Magic': Twitter Wowed as Philippe Coutinho Nets Wonder Goal in Brazil's Win Over Paraguay
'Rocket, Magic': Twitter Wowed as Philippe Coutinho Nets Wonder Goal in Brazil's Win Over Paraguay
Earlier this month, Philippe Coutinho joined the Premier League club Aston Villa from Barcelona. While his 2020-21 season was marked by a lengthy absence from... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T12:19+0000
2022-02-02T12:19+0000
football
football
brazil
sport
barcelona
barcelona
paraguay
world cup qualifier
sputnik
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092684516_0:200:3049:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_e3dd22346fc141512bc5e30eaf2b78f7.jpg
Fans have had to wait an eternity to watch Philippe Coutinho in action as the Aston Villa winger had not worn the Brazil jersey for more than a year. But just 62 minutes into their World Cup qualifying clash against Paraguay on Tuesday, they witnessed the sheer brilliance of the 29-year-old footballer.The former Barcelona and Liverpool star latched on to the ball after receiving a pass from Marquinhos in the midfield area and what happened next will most probably become part of Brazilian footballing folklore.Nobody, not even Coutinho would have thought of scoring a goal from that position. But the Rio-born midfielder drove a shot from outside the box which eventually spiralled past opposition goalkeeper Antony Silva to hit the net.Coutinho's heroics against the Paraguayans became an instant cause for jubilation on Twitter, with many fans calling his strike a "wonder goal".On the other hand, a few called it pure "magic", while others declared it a "rocket''.There were other supporters who were not only "wowed" by the goal, they called Coutinho "Brazil's superhero".Meanwhile, Coutinho's stunning strike extended Brazil's lead to 2-0 before the Selecao wrapped up a comprehensive 4-0 triumph with the help of three other goals from Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo in the 28th, 86th and 88th minutes, respectively.
brazil
barcelona
paraguay
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092684516_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2301a531aa536bb11822d06cb4a4a03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, brazil, sport, barcelona, barcelona, paraguay, world cup qualifier, sputnik, premier league, fans, transfer, sport, sport, goal, qualifiers, goalkeeper, supporters, fans, football team, footballer, philippe coutinho, football star, score, aston villa

'Rocket, Magic': Twitter Wowed as Philippe Coutinho Nets Wonder Goal in Brazil's Win Over Paraguay

12:19 GMT 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / WASHINGTON ALVESSoccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Paraguay - Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - February 1, 2022 Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Paraguay - Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - February 1, 2022 Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / WASHINGTON ALVES
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Earlier this month, Philippe Coutinho joined the Premier League club Aston Villa from Barcelona. While his 2020-21 season was marked by a lengthy absence from the field, the Brazilian began 2022 with a bang. After all, he gave a new life to his career by signing a deal with the English club and also made a return to his national team.
Fans have had to wait an eternity to watch Philippe Coutinho in action as the Aston Villa winger had not worn the Brazil jersey for more than a year.
But just 62 minutes into their World Cup qualifying clash against Paraguay on Tuesday, they witnessed the sheer brilliance of the 29-year-old footballer.

The former Barcelona and Liverpool star latched on to the ball after receiving a pass from Marquinhos in the midfield area and what happened next will most probably become part of Brazilian footballing folklore.

Nobody, not even Coutinho would have thought of scoring a goal from that position. But the Rio-born midfielder drove a shot from outside the box which eventually spiralled past opposition goalkeeper Antony Silva to hit the net.
Coutinho's heroics against the Paraguayans became an instant cause for jubilation on Twitter, with many fans calling his strike a "wonder goal".

On the other hand, a few called it pure "magic", while others declared it a "rocket''.

There were other supporters who were not only "wowed" by the goal, they called Coutinho "Brazil's superhero".
Meanwhile, Coutinho's stunning strike extended Brazil's lead to 2-0 before the Selecao wrapped up a comprehensive 4-0 triumph with the help of three other goals from Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo in the 28th, 86th and 88th minutes, respectively.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese