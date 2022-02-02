https://sputniknews.com/20220202/mp-asks-trudeau-to-apologize-to-truckers-says-he-wore-blackface-more-times-than-he-can-remember-1092698296.html

MP Asks Trudeau to Apologize to Truckers, Says He Wore Blackface ‘More Times Than He Can Remember’

Tens of thousands of truckers and their supporters descended on the Canadian capital over the weekend to protest the Trudeau government’s vaccine mandates. The... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

Candice Bergen, the deputy leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, has lashed out at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his claims that the Freedom Convoy truckers in Ottawa are a bunch of misfits spreading “hateful rhetoric,” accusing him of stoking tensions and dividing Canadians, and recalling his own past when it comes to the subject of racial insensitivity.“All Canadians want to see a leader who will work to heal rifts, not further divide, a leader who will listen even to those voices he might not agree with, a leader who will work to understand, not dismiss, name-call and gaslight,” Bergen said, speaking before the House of Commons.Trudeau has faced multiple scandals related to his inexplicable affinity for dressing in brownface and blackface as a young man. In 2019, Time published an image of him wearing brownface makeup in 2001 while he dressed up as Aladdin. Later the same year, Trudeau admitted to wearing blackface at a high school event, and media later published more footage showing him in blackface a third time. The prime minister eventually said that he could not remember how many times he’d worn blackface and brownface, and apologized for his actions, “knowing how racist and hurtful this type of thing was.”Trudeau, the Liberal Party and most of Canada’s media have dismissed the truckers taking part in the ongoing anti-Covid vaccine mandate Freedom Convoy as a “small fringe minority of people” who do not “represent the views of Canadians.” Pro-government media including the CBC have highlighted instances of inappropriate behaviour by individuals involved in the protest –such as protesters dancing and drinking on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, and others reportedly hurling “racial slurs” at volunteers at a local soup kitchen.Trudeau went into self-imposed isolation last Thursday after being exposed to the coronavirus. The self-isolation was meant to last five days, but on Monday the prime minister announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would continue to work remotely. It’s now unclear when he will end his self-isolation, but the truckers who have braved hundreds of kilometers of icy roads and freezing temperatures have promised to stay in Ottawa until their demands to end vaccine mandates end.On Monday, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly warned that “all options are on the table” to bring the truckers’ protest to an end. Sloly indicated that so far, there have been “no riots, no injuries, no deaths” from the protests. “That is a measure of success for any jurisdiction in Canada, and quite frankly anywhere in the world,” he said.The Freedom Convoy’s organizers have stressed all along that their protest will remain peaceful, and have urged supporters to report any suspicious persons or activities to police to prevent potential provocations. Organizers also maintain that they are not against vaccines per se – but want Covid vaccinations to be a matter of individual choice. Some have also expressed concerns that the vaccine passport QR codes handed out to those who have been given the jab could be used as a means to keep tabs on Canadians at all times.

