https://sputniknews.com/20220202/manchester-uniteds-mason-greenwood-released-on-bail-after-arrest-on-suspicion-of-sexual-assault-1092682724.html

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Released on Bail After Arrest on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Released on Bail After Arrest on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was detained on 30 January on suspicion of rape and assault after his girlfriend Harriet Robson posted pictures... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T11:48+0000

2022-02-02T11:48+0000

2022-02-02T11:48+0000

manchester united

sport

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092682120_0:140:2960:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_19b5e3dbaa4c6bb8920cbea99fdccd4e.jpg

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation, police said in a statement.The career of the 20-year-old Manchester United striker developed quite rapidly. The stands adored him, and the coaches trusted him.However, on 30 January, the football player's girlfriend Harriet Robson claimed that he'd sexually abused her.Robson showed her Instagram followers bruises on various parts of her body, as well as a bloodied face.After the incident, the Manchester Evening News released an official statement from Manchester United, in which the club largely declined to comment, but made it clear that violence was condemned. Later, information appeared that Greenwood had been suspended from training, and later the football player was arrested.Robson and Greenwood have been together since 2019, when they were both in high school.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

manchester united, sport, arrest