Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Released on Bail After Arrest on Suspicion of Sexual Assault
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Released on Bail After Arrest on Suspicion of Sexual Assault
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was detained on 30 January on suspicion of rape and assault after his girlfriend Harriet Robson posted pictures
Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation, police said in a statement.The career of the 20-year-old Manchester United striker developed quite rapidly. The stands adored him, and the coaches trusted him.However, on 30 January, the football player's girlfriend Harriet Robson claimed that he'd sexually abused her.Robson showed her Instagram followers bruises on various parts of her body, as well as a bloodied face.After the incident, the Manchester Evening News released an official statement from Manchester United, in which the club largely declined to comment, but made it clear that violence was condemned. Later, information appeared that Greenwood had been suspended from training, and later the football player was arrested.Robson and Greenwood have been together since 2019, when they were both in high school.
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Released on Bail After Arrest on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

11:48 GMT 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Rui VieiraManchester United's Mason Greenwood looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was detained on 30 January on suspicion of rape and assault after his girlfriend Harriet Robson posted pictures and videos on social media with bruises on various parts of her body and a bloodied face.
Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation, police said in a statement.

"A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation," the statement said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

The career of the 20-year-old Manchester United striker developed quite rapidly. The stands adored him, and the coaches trusted him.
However, on 30 January, the football player's girlfriend Harriet Robson claimed that he'd sexually abused her.
Robson showed her Instagram followers bruises on various parts of her body, as well as a bloodied face.
After the incident, the Manchester Evening News released an official statement from Manchester United, in which the club largely declined to comment, but made it clear that violence was condemned. Later, information appeared that Greenwood had been suspended from training, and later the football player was arrested.
Robson and Greenwood have been together since 2019, when they were both in high school.
