https://sputniknews.com/20220202/justin-bieber-ridiculed-online-after-buying-bored-ape-nft-for-139-mln-1092674405.html
Justin Bieber Ridiculed Online After Buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.39 Mln
Justin Bieber Ridiculed Online After Buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.39 Mln
The Canadian-born star has entered into the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) bandwagon, joining celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Serena Williams, Travis... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T07:43+0000
2022-02-02T07:43+0000
2022-02-02T07:43+0000
justin bieber
singer
hollywood
digital currency
ape
nft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101457/53/1014575326_0:0:1690:950_1920x0_80_0_0_aa17124278a401f12a115f4c20eed7a1.jpg
Justin Bieber brought a BAYC NFT, or non-fungible tokens for a whopping 500 ethereum, or $1.39 million. It is being reported that he paid up to 300 percent more than its valued market price. The original market price of the NFT was 104 ethereum or $208,237.Posting the photograph of the new BAYC #3001 cartoon ape in a black T-shirt with tears in its eyes on Instagram on Monday, the acclaimed singer captioned it with lyrics from his 2021 hit song "Lonely"."What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you'd know me. Cuz I've had everything but no ones listening and that's just fuckin lonely. #lonelyboredape," he wrote.The BAYC club, featuring 10,000 unique ape NFTs is also a members-only social club granting access to exclusive get-togethers online and in person. For starters, the minimum cost of entry is 93 ethereum or about $224,000.Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and roasted Bieber, wondering why he wasted so much money on the piece.Bieber is no stranger to the NFT world and has a growing collection of pieces. The Grammy winner has reportedly purchased 619 NFTs from 49 different collections.Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is actually a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectables living on the Ethereum blockchain.
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101457/53/1014575326_53:0:1561:1131_1920x0_80_0_0_20196e75a99ecfae4f91df34c8384df4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
justin bieber, singer, hollywood, digital currency, ape, nft
Justin Bieber Ridiculed Online After Buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.39 Mln
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The Canadian-born star has entered into the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) bandwagon, joining celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Serena Williams, Travis Barker, Eminem, Stephen Curry and Gunna.
Justin Bieber brought a BAYC NFT, or non-fungible tokens for a whopping 500 ethereum
, or $1.39 million.
It is being reported that he paid up to 300 percent more than its valued market price. The original market price of the NFT was 104 ethereum or $208,237.
Posting the photograph of the new BAYC #3001 cartoon ape in a black T-shirt with tears in its eyes on Instagram on Monday, the acclaimed singer captioned it with lyrics from his 2021 hit song "Lonely".
"What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you'd know me. Cuz I've had everything but no ones listening and that's just fuckin lonely. #lonelyboredape
," he wrote.
The BAYC club, featuring 10,000 unique ape NFTs is also a members-only social club granting access to exclusive get-togethers online and in person. For starters, the minimum cost
of entry is 93 ethereum or about $224,000.
Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and roasted Bieber, wondering why he wasted so much money on the piece.
"Justin Bieber spent 400 Ethereum more for a floor ape that he liked. That's more bullish than anything else could be," wrote one of the netizens.
Bieber is no stranger to the NFT world and has a growing collection of pieces. The Grammy winner has reportedly purchased 619 NFTs from
49 different collections.
Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is actually a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectables living on the Ethereum blockchain.