https://sputniknews.com/20220202/justin-bieber-ridiculed-online-after-buying-bored-ape-nft-for-139-mln-1092674405.html

Justin Bieber Ridiculed Online After Buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.39 Mln

Justin Bieber Ridiculed Online After Buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.39 Mln

The Canadian-born star has entered into the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) bandwagon, joining celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Serena Williams, Travis... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T07:43+0000

2022-02-02T07:43+0000

2022-02-02T07:43+0000

justin bieber

singer

hollywood

digital currency

ape

nft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101457/53/1014575326_0:0:1690:950_1920x0_80_0_0_aa17124278a401f12a115f4c20eed7a1.jpg

Justin Bieber brought a BAYC NFT, or non-fungible tokens for a whopping 500 ethereum, or $1.39 million. It is being reported that he paid up to 300 percent more than its valued market price. The original market price of the NFT was 104 ethereum or $208,237.Posting the photograph of the new BAYC #3001 cartoon ape in a black T-shirt with tears in its eyes on Instagram on Monday, the acclaimed singer captioned it with lyrics from his 2021 hit song "Lonely"."What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you'd know me. Cuz I've had everything but no ones listening and that's just fuckin lonely. #lonelyboredape," he wrote.The BAYC club, featuring 10,000 unique ape NFTs is also a members-only social club granting access to exclusive get-togethers online and in person. For starters, the minimum cost of entry is 93 ethereum or about $224,000.Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and roasted Bieber, wondering why he wasted so much money on the piece.Bieber is no stranger to the NFT world and has a growing collection of pieces. The Grammy winner has reportedly purchased 619 NFTs from 49 different collections.Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is actually a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectables living on the Ethereum blockchain.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

justin bieber, singer, hollywood, digital currency, ape, nft