Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Reportedly Approves Deployment of More Troops in Europe in 'Coming Days' Amid Ukraine Tensions
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/india-gives-crypto-green-light-with-central-bank-digital-currency-tax-on-income-says-wazirx-boss-1092656261.html
India Gives Crypto Green Light With Central Bank Digital Currency, Tax on Income, Says WazirX Boss
India Gives Crypto Green Light With Central Bank Digital Currency, Tax on Income, Says WazirX Boss
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the federal budget of $529 billion, focusing primarily on infrastructure and the digital... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T13:43+0000
2022-02-02T13:49+0000
yuan
virtual currency
china
digital currency
bitcoin
us federal reserve
crypto market
cryptocurrencies
cryptocurrency exchange
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092656440_86:0:1558:828_1920x0_80_0_0_abd1c87bb904af3c8a87d8007aa69d63.jpg
India’s crypto sector has welcomed as "a progressive step" the announcement that the central bank is launching its own digital currency and introducing a tax on crypto investors, with experts in the subject saying that this will pave the way for crypto adoption and put the country in the vanguard of innovation.Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX - one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges - expressed the hope that these announcements will remove all ambiguity related to crypto-assets.Presenting the country's annual budget in the Lok Saba or lower house of parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that the size and frequency of transactions in virtual digital assets have made it imperative to introduce a specific tax regime.“For taxation of virtual digital assets, I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 percent,” Sitharaman stated. The WazirX founder said it is also exciting that Sitharaman is referring to crypto as a virtual digital class since this is the first step to recognising crypto as an emerging asset class.“Most people, in particular corporates, who have been sitting on the sidelines because of uncertainty will now be able to participate in crypto. Overall, it’s a positive move for the industry,” WazirX founder underlined.India will launch the central bank digital currency in the financial year 2022-23, starting this April, to usher in cheaper, more efficient currency management.The Indian government’s bold steps of embracing digital currency have come against the backdrop of the multi-cities Central Bank Digital Currency trials by China. At the same time, the central banks of Switzerland and France already last December judged the first cross-border trial of CBDC payments involving digital euros and Swiss francs a success.The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are also looking into launching a digital currency in their respective economies.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092656440_270:0:1374:828_1920x0_80_0_0_b8b21e7cd5c6777ccc2faffcb23ad6a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yuan, virtual currency, china, digital currency, bitcoin, us federal reserve, crypto market, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency exchange, india

India Gives Crypto Green Light With Central Bank Digital Currency, Tax on Income, Says WazirX Boss

13:43 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 02.02.2022)
© Photo : Sansad TVIndian Finance Minister Presented Annual Budget on 1 February 2022
Indian Finance Minister Presented Annual Budget on 1 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© Photo : Sansad TV
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the federal budget of $529 billion, focusing primarily on infrastructure and the digital economy. The government announced a flat 30 percent tax on crypto income. The Reserve Bank of India will also issue digital currency based on blockchain in the next few weeks.
India’s crypto sector has welcomed as "a progressive step" the announcement that the central bank is launching its own digital currency and introducing a tax on crypto investors, with experts in the subject saying that this will pave the way for crypto adoption and put the country in the vanguard of innovation.
Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX - one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges - expressed the hope that these announcements will remove all ambiguity related to crypto-assets.

“It’s a huge relief to see that our government is adopting the progressive stance of going ahead in the direction of innovation. By bringing in taxation, the government legitimises the industry to a large extent.”

Nischal Shetty
CEO, WazirX
Presenting the country's annual budget in the Lok Saba or lower house of parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that the size and frequency of transactions in virtual digital assets have made it imperative to introduce a specific tax regime.
“For taxation of virtual digital assets, I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 percent,” Sitharaman stated.
The WazirX founder said it is also exciting that Sitharaman is referring to crypto as a virtual digital class since this is the first step to recognising crypto as an emerging asset class.
“Most people, in particular corporates, who have been sitting on the sidelines because of uncertainty will now be able to participate in crypto. Overall, it’s a positive move for the industry,” WazirX founder underlined.
India will launch the central bank digital currency in the financial year 2022-23, starting this April, to usher in cheaper, more efficient currency management.

“The Digital Rupee using blockchain technology will lead to stable, efficient, regulated payments and settlements and lowered transaction cost. This initiative is expected to boost the digital economy and reduce leakages by lowering dependency on cash,” Rajosik Banerjee, head of financial risk management at KPMG India, said.

The Indian government’s bold steps of embracing digital currency have come against the backdrop of the multi-cities Central Bank Digital Currency trials by China.
At the same time, the central banks of Switzerland and France already last December judged the first cross-border trial of CBDC payments involving digital euros and Swiss francs a success.
The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are also looking into launching a digital currency in their respective economies.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese