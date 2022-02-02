https://sputniknews.com/20220202/german-archaeologists-discover-1400-year-old-remains-of-man-and-headless-horse-1092673880.html

German Archaeologists Discover 1,400-year-Old Remains of Man and Headless Horse

German Archaeologists Discover 1,400-year-Old Remains of Man and Headless Horse

Archaeologists cannot say why the horse was beheaded, but they assume that it was part of the funeral ceremony. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T07:51+0000

2022-02-02T07:51+0000

2022-02-02T07:51+0000

europe

germany

archaeologists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092677435_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_d68d19479c2336d33901fbb76459ed50.jpg

The skeleton of a man was discovered alongside the skeleton of a headless horse by archaeologists at an ancient cemetery in the city of Knittlingen in Germany.The human remains belonged to the owner of the horse; the burial was made about 1,400 years ago and belongs to the era of the Merovingian dynasty (A.D. 476–750), whose rule extended from central Europe to modern France, according to the Live Science.Archaeologists do not know why the horse was buried beheaded, but perhaps it was part of the funeral ceremony, and the horse was placed nearby as "grave goods" and not as a sacrifice. It is reported that the head of the animal was not found near the burial site. Next to the man, the remains of seven more people who lived at the same time period were found, among them a woman buried with a golden brooch.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, germany, archaeologists