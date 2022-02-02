https://sputniknews.com/20220202/fifty-one-percent-of-us-voters-favour-biden-nominating-black-woman-to-supreme-court-poll-shows-1092695543.html

Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favour Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court, Poll Shows

Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favour Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A little over half of voters in the United States favour the course of action announced by President Joe Biden to nominate a Black woman... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T17:51+0000

2022-02-02T17:51+0000

2022-02-02T17:50+0000

us

poll

us supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083285915_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_872bd27a8e4fc0a8e18bf2681975de75.jpg

The poll revealed that 28 percent of all voters strongly support Biden’s decision to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, while 23 percent said they would somewhat support such a nomination.Some 68 percent of Black voters said they support Biden in nominating a Black woman, the poll results showed.The poll also showed that while 47 percent of independents and 82 percent of Democrats favour Biden’s decision, 52 percent of Republicans oppose it.The poll was conducted on 28-30 January among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, according to Morning Consult.

https://sputniknews.com/20220126/justice-breyer-to-step-down-from-us-supreme-court---reports-1092535180.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, poll, us supreme court