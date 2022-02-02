Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/fifty-one-percent-of-us-voters-favour-biden-nominating-black-woman-to-supreme-court-poll-shows-1092695543.html
Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favour Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court, Poll Shows
Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favour Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A little over half of voters in the United States favour the course of action announced by President Joe Biden to nominate a Black woman... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
The poll revealed that 28 percent of all voters strongly support Biden’s decision to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, while 23 percent said they would somewhat support such a nomination.Some 68 percent of Black voters said they support Biden in nominating a Black woman, the poll results showed.The poll also showed that while 47 percent of independents and 82 percent of Democrats favour Biden’s decision, 52 percent of Republicans oppose it.The poll was conducted on 28-30 January among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, according to Morning Consult.
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/justice-breyer-to-step-down-from-us-supreme-court---reports-1092535180.html
us, poll, us supreme court

Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favour Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court, Poll Shows

17:51 GMT 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaThe US Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021
The US Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A little over half of voters in the United States favour the course of action announced by President Joe Biden to nominate a Black woman to be the next US Supreme Court justice, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.
The poll revealed that 28 percent of all voters strongly support Biden’s decision to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, while 23 percent said they would somewhat support such a nomination.
Some 68 percent of Black voters said they support Biden in nominating a Black woman, the poll results showed.
The poll also showed that while 47 percent of independents and 82 percent of Democrats favour Biden’s decision, 52 percent of Republicans oppose it.
The poll was conducted on 28-30 January among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, according to Morning Consult.
