Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/eu-developing-new-intl-technological-standards-to-counter-china-competition-chief-says-1092683772.html
EU Developing New Int'l Technological Standards to Counter China, Competition Chief Says
EU Developing New Int'l Technological Standards to Counter China, Competition Chief Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is coordinating with the United States to develop new international standards in the field of cutting-edge and green... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T12:01+0000
2022-02-02T11:59+0000
china
eu
technology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082496997_0:144:3071:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_343b9faa7695553490bd21aad7893cf0.jpg
US and EU authorities have been alarmed by the technological success of Chinese companies in setting international standards on important technologies, such as the rollout of 5G mobile networks that could give an edge to its tech giants such as Huawei."This is strategic," Vestager told Financial Times, adding that "It’s really, really important who sets the standards because they should enable a market to work, but not to make innovation difficult."The EU official cited Beijing’s earlier efforts to reestablish the basic standards for the internet, which would give the state-run internet service providers more control on how citizens surf the web. China’s lead on crucial technology standards may run counter to the EU and US approach, according to Vestager."When you work from a standard that is your benchmark and if that standard is set in a vibrant, democratic market economy, you get one [global] standard that will work," Vestager noted.Brussels plans to fast-track the development of new standards for crucial technologies and environmental challenges. The EU and US also agreed to meet regularly via the Trade and Technology Council, a group of top transatlantic authorities, to settle the details of co-operation.
https://sputniknews.com/20210623/sweden-keeps-huawei-away-from-its-5g-network-citing-security-reasons-1083215388.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082496997_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca35ca6cc0a68d5c2a8d1d8512b44511.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, eu, technology

EU Developing New Int'l Technological Standards to Counter China, Competition Chief Says

12:01 GMT 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / ALY SONGA Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021
A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / ALY SONG
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is coordinating with the United States to develop new international standards in the field of cutting-edge and green technologies to counter the growing influence of China, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.
US and EU authorities have been alarmed by the technological success of Chinese companies in setting international standards on important technologies, such as the rollout of 5G mobile networks that could give an edge to its tech giants such as Huawei.
"This is strategic," Vestager told Financial Times, adding that "It’s really, really important who sets the standards because they should enable a market to work, but not to make innovation difficult."
The EU official cited Beijing’s earlier efforts to reestablish the basic standards for the internet, which would give the state-run internet service providers more control on how citizens surf the web. China’s lead on crucial technology standards may run counter to the EU and US approach, according to Vestager.
Phone Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2021
Sweden Keeps Huawei Away From Its 5G Network, Citing Security Reasons
23 June 2021, 05:18 GMT
"When you work from a standard that is your benchmark and if that standard is set in a vibrant, democratic market economy, you get one [global] standard that will work," Vestager noted.
Brussels plans to fast-track the development of new standards for crucial technologies and environmental challenges. The EU and US also agreed to meet regularly via the Trade and Technology Council, a group of top transatlantic authorities, to settle the details of co-operation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese