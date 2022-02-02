EU Developing New Int'l Technological Standards to Counter China, Competition Chief Says

US and EU authorities have been alarmed by the technological success of Chinese companies in setting international standards on important technologies, such as the rollout of 5G mobile networks that could give an edge to its tech giants such as Huawei."This is strategic," Vestager told Financial Times, adding that "It’s really, really important who sets the standards because they should enable a market to work, but not to make innovation difficult."The EU official cited Beijing’s earlier efforts to reestablish the basic standards for the internet, which would give the state-run internet service providers more control on how citizens surf the web. China’s lead on crucial technology standards may run counter to the EU and US approach, according to Vestager."When you work from a standard that is your benchmark and if that standard is set in a vibrant, democratic market economy, you get one [global] standard that will work," Vestager noted.Brussels plans to fast-track the development of new standards for crucial technologies and environmental challenges. The EU and US also agreed to meet regularly via the Trade and Technology Council, a group of top transatlantic authorities, to settle the details of co-operation.
