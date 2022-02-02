CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns

Jeff Zucker has stepped down as CNN's worldwide president after he was asked about his personal relationship with a coworker."As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote in a memo.He did not name the colleague in his memo but according to CNN, she is Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the company. She is remaining at CNN, the report adds.Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, wrote in an email to staffers that he has accepted Zucker's resignation. "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," Kilar wrote.
