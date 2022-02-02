Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING NEWS: CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/cnn-president-jeff-zucker-resigns-1092693276.html
CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns
CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns
Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said he has accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
Jeff Zucker has stepped down as CNN's worldwide president after he was asked about his personal relationship with a coworker."As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote in a memo.He did not name the colleague in his memo but according to CNN, she is Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the company. She is remaining at CNN, the report adds.Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, wrote in an email to staffers that he has accepted Zucker's resignation. "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," Kilar wrote.
us, cnn

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns

16:13 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 16:39 GMT 02.02.2022)
Being updated
Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said he has accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide.
Jeff Zucker has stepped down as CNN's worldwide president after he was asked about his personal relationship with a coworker.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote in a memo.
He did not name the colleague in his memo but according to CNN, she is Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the company. She is remaining at CNN, the report adds.
Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, wrote in an email to staffers that he has accepted Zucker's resignation. "We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," Kilar wrote.
