Astronaut Poo or 'Inter-Dimensional Ships'? Blogger Spots Strange 'Golden Objects' Near ISS

Having previously reported supposed UFO sightings and even alleged hints of alien bases on Earth, prolific blogger Scott C. Waring has recently claimed that he spotted some kind of strange “glowing golden objects” in space near the International Space Station.As Waring explained in his blog, he stumbled upon this sight while watching the NASA live cam feed when he saw these objects, which appeared to be “metallic since they are gold and have a slight brown, green hue to them”, with some of them being small and others being “as big as the space station”.The blogger did not seem certain about what exactly he saw, musing that the objects in question could have been “space junk”, “satellite debris” or even “urine and waste being dumped by the ISS astronauts”.“Still, these things on camera do not look like waste. But sometimes they seem to phase in and out of visual...as if they are inter-dimensional ships in earths orbit,” he pondered. “It does seem likely that future humans could be looking back in time studying us in their own habitat to better understand their past.”

