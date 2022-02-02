A Gazan Opts for Cooking Career to Stay Afloat in Unemployment-Ridden Strip
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMA view shows the remains of a tower building destroyed by Israeli missile strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza City May 21, 2021
High unemployment in the enclave has been largely attributed to the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in March 2020 and that led to the closure of many private businesses and local institutions. It has also been pinned on the military confrontation with Israel that destroyed much of the enclave's infrastructure.
Maha Ahmed, a 43-year-old mother of six from Gaza, has started to attend cooking courses at a local culinary college called Smile Kitchen.
In 2021, the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip grew 50 percent, recent reports have suggested. As a result, more than 250,000 of the enclave's 2 million people have lost their jobs. The coronavirus-related restrictions and last May's Gaza- Israel military confrontation are largely blamed for the spike.
The Smile Kitchen college was established by a Palestinian couple back in 2017 in a bid to encourage locals to cook healthy food but later on it expanded its curriculum and started offering classes on various cuisines as well as serving and etiquette.
Maha’s goals, however, went far beyond cooking. Apart from her desire to cook exotic dishes, she also sought to acquire skills that would help her set up a business.
"I come here to learn how to prepare eastern food as well as various kinds of sweets. I want to run my own business that would enable me to keep my family afloat," she explained.
Before she started taking the cooking classes, Maha had been a house keeper, and her family had been relying on the salary of her husband, which is slightly more than $460 per month.
Under these conditions, raising six children has not been an easy task and Maha says she wanted to contribute to their upbringing by pursuing a hobby that would eventually generate cash.
New Career, New Hopes
Maha is not alone. The class is attended by 40 other people, including both men and women. Overall, Smile Kitchen is training over 3,500 students, many of whom flock to the school in the hopes of starting a new career.
"Even though many Gazans graduate from local universities, it is tough for them to find jobs so they start investing in their hobbies such cooking and painting," says Maha.
Some are then trying to find jobs in local cafes and restaurants. Others strive to participate in international competitions that will land them jobs outside of Gaza. There are also those, like Maha, who are hoping to establish their own businesses, either at home or by opening up a dedicated place.
Fulfilling that dream will not be easy for her. Right now, Maha lacks basic funds to finance her project. She lacks a solid base of customers but she says she's got the determination to keep on going.
"I am dreaming of becoming a famous chef and take part in regional and international contests. Enrolling into this college was only one step in that direction. Now the sky is the limit."