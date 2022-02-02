https://sputniknews.com/20220202/a-gazan-opts-for-cooking-career-to-stay-afloat-in-unemployment-ridden-strip-1092675376.html

A Gazan Opts for Cooking Career to Stay Afloat in Unemployment-Ridden Strip

A Gazan Opts for Cooking Career to Stay Afloat in Unemployment-Ridden Strip

High unemployment in the enclave has been largely attributed to the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in March 2020 and that led to the closure of many private... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T06:27+0000

2022-02-02T06:27+0000

2022-02-02T06:27+0000

middle east

israel

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082958463_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_287b19b027bef0ab82a8615527ef3906.jpg

Maha Ahmed, a 43-year-old mother of six from Gaza, has started to attend cooking courses at a local culinary college called Smile Kitchen.In 2021, the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip grew 50 percent, recent reports have suggested. As a result, more than 250,000 of the enclave's 2 million people have lost their jobs. The coronavirus-related restrictions and last May's Gaza- Israel military confrontation are largely blamed for the spike.The Smile Kitchen college was established by a Palestinian couple back in 2017 in a bid to encourage locals to cook healthy food but later on it expanded its curriculum and started offering classes on various cuisines as well as serving and etiquette.Maha’s goals, however, went far beyond cooking. Apart from her desire to cook exotic dishes, she also sought to acquire skills that would help her set up a business.Before she started taking the cooking classes, Maha had been a house keeper, and her family had been relying on the salary of her husband, which is slightly more than $460 per month.Under these conditions, raising six children has not been an easy task and Maha says she wanted to contribute to their upbringing by pursuing a hobby that would eventually generate cash.New Career, New HopesMaha is not alone. The class is attended by 40 other people, including both men and women. Overall, Smile Kitchen is training over 3,500 students, many of whom flock to the school in the hopes of starting a new career.Some are then trying to find jobs in local cafes and restaurants. Others strive to participate in international competitions that will land them jobs outside of Gaza. There are also those, like Maha, who are hoping to establish their own businesses, either at home or by opening up a dedicated place.Fulfilling that dream will not be easy for her. Right now, Maha lacks basic funds to finance her project. She lacks a solid base of customers but she says she's got the determination to keep on going.

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

middle east, israel, gaza strip