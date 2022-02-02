Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/a-gazan-opts-for-cooking-career-to-stay-afloat-in-unemployment-ridden-strip-1092675376.html
A Gazan Opts for Cooking Career to Stay Afloat in Unemployment-Ridden Strip
A Gazan Opts for Cooking Career to Stay Afloat in Unemployment-Ridden Strip
High unemployment in the enclave has been largely attributed to the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in March 2020 and that led to the closure of many private... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T06:27+0000
2022-02-02T06:27+0000
middle east
israel
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082958463_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_287b19b027bef0ab82a8615527ef3906.jpg
Maha Ahmed, a 43-year-old mother of six from Gaza, has started to attend cooking courses at a local culinary college called Smile Kitchen.In 2021, the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip grew 50 percent, recent reports have suggested. As a result, more than 250,000 of the enclave's 2 million people have lost their jobs. The coronavirus-related restrictions and last May's Gaza- Israel military confrontation are largely blamed for the spike.The Smile Kitchen college was established by a Palestinian couple back in 2017 in a bid to encourage locals to cook healthy food but later on it expanded its curriculum and started offering classes on various cuisines as well as serving and etiquette.Maha’s goals, however, went far beyond cooking. Apart from her desire to cook exotic dishes, she also sought to acquire skills that would help her set up a business.Before she started taking the cooking classes, Maha had been a house keeper, and her family had been relying on the salary of her husband, which is slightly more than $460 per month.Under these conditions, raising six children has not been an easy task and Maha says she wanted to contribute to their upbringing by pursuing a hobby that would eventually generate cash.New Career, New HopesMaha is not alone. The class is attended by 40 other people, including both men and women. Overall, Smile Kitchen is training over 3,500 students, many of whom flock to the school in the hopes of starting a new career.Some are then trying to find jobs in local cafes and restaurants. Others strive to participate in international competitions that will land them jobs outside of Gaza. There are also those, like Maha, who are hoping to establish their own businesses, either at home or by opening up a dedicated place.Fulfilling that dream will not be easy for her. Right now, Maha lacks basic funds to finance her project. She lacks a solid base of customers but she says she's got the determination to keep on going.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082958463_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7afc7bd0dc2e7a94719d2a3444a9912b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, gaza strip

A Gazan Opts for Cooking Career to Stay Afloat in Unemployment-Ridden Strip

06:27 GMT 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMA view shows the remains of a tower building destroyed by Israeli missile strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza City May 21, 2021
A view shows the remains of a tower building destroyed by Israeli missile strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza City May 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
High unemployment in the enclave has been largely attributed to the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in March 2020 and that led to the closure of many private businesses and local institutions. It has also been pinned on the military confrontation with Israel that destroyed much of the enclave's infrastructure.
Maha Ahmed, a 43-year-old mother of six from Gaza, has started to attend cooking courses at a local culinary college called Smile Kitchen.
In 2021, the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip grew 50 percent, recent reports have suggested. As a result, more than 250,000 of the enclave's 2 million people have lost their jobs. The coronavirus-related restrictions and last May's Gaza- Israel military confrontation are largely blamed for the spike.
The Smile Kitchen college was established by a Palestinian couple back in 2017 in a bid to encourage locals to cook healthy food but later on it expanded its curriculum and started offering classes on various cuisines as well as serving and etiquette.
Maha’s goals, however, went far beyond cooking. Apart from her desire to cook exotic dishes, she also sought to acquire skills that would help her set up a business.
"I come here to learn how to prepare eastern food as well as various kinds of sweets. I want to run my own business that would enable me to keep my family afloat," she explained.
Before she started taking the cooking classes, Maha had been a house keeper, and her family had been relying on the salary of her husband, which is slightly more than $460 per month.
Under these conditions, raising six children has not been an easy task and Maha says she wanted to contribute to their upbringing by pursuing a hobby that would eventually generate cash.

New Career, New Hopes

Maha is not alone. The class is attended by 40 other people, including both men and women. Overall, Smile Kitchen is training over 3,500 students, many of whom flock to the school in the hopes of starting a new career.
"Even though many Gazans graduate from local universities, it is tough for them to find jobs so they start investing in their hobbies such cooking and painting," says Maha.
Some are then trying to find jobs in local cafes and restaurants. Others strive to participate in international competitions that will land them jobs outside of Gaza. There are also those, like Maha, who are hoping to establish their own businesses, either at home or by opening up a dedicated place.
Fulfilling that dream will not be easy for her. Right now, Maha lacks basic funds to finance her project. She lacks a solid base of customers but she says she's got the determination to keep on going.
"I am dreaming of becoming a famous chef and take part in regional and international contests. Enrolling into this college was only one step in that direction. Now the sky is the limit."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese