Whoopi Goldberg Apologises for Saying Holocaust Was 'Not About Race' Amid Massive Public Outcry

The dispute escalated as the actress and her co-hosts on "The View" were discussing the ban of Art Spiegelman's "Maus" by the McMinn County School Board in... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

Actress Whoopie Goldberg has apologised for the hurt she caused after her Holocaust remarks on "The View" triggered a fiery backlash from Jewish organisations in America. The dispute erupted on Monday as the panel on "The View" was discussing the recent controversy around the graphic novel "Maus" - the story of a Holocaust survivor that was banned by a school district in Tennessee for profanity and nudity.When her co-hosts told Goldberg she was wrong, and the Holocaust was about "white supremacy", the actress stated that both victims and perpetrators were "two groups of white people".Her statements led to a massive outcry from Jewish activists. The executive of the group StopAntisemitism.org called the comments "untrue and reprehensible" and accused her of "gaslighting" Jews. The Anti-Defamation League condemned Goldberg's remarks, warning about the dangers of "Holocaust distortion". National political director of the Republican Jewish Coalition Sam Markstein also blasted the actress, saying "Whoopi should stick to what she does best: appearing in movies that flop at the box office".

