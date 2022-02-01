https://sputniknews.com/20220201/video-china-airlines-cargo-aircraft-crashes-into-baggage-carts-at-chicago-ohare-airport--1092647945.html

Video: China Airlines Cargo Aircraft Crashes Into Baggage Carts at Chicago O’Hare Airport

Video: China Airlines Cargo Aircraft Crashes Into Baggage Carts at Chicago O’Hare Airport

On Saturday, January 29, a China Airlines cargo Boeing 747-400F at Chicago O’Hare Airport crashed into baggage carts while taxiing. The incident did not result... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T00:43+0000

2022-02-01T00:43+0000

2022-02-01T00:42+0000

china airlines

chicago

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104295/47/1042954716_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f76968013ea9a3ccd3d208e748aab1.jpg

The aircraft, before landing in Chicago, Illinois, had operated cargo flights between Taipei, Taiwan, and Anchorage, Alaska.The aircraft suffered damage on its left-hand-side engines, according to emergency services. No injuries were reported.The extent of damage to multiple baggage carts and their contents, parts of which were seen to be sucked into the engine intake cowling, is unknown.The video shows a light snowfall with temperatures below freezing in the Chicago area. The region had experienced light snow and ice Thursday night into Friday morning.The cause of the accident remains unknown and China Airlines, based out of Taiwan, has yet to release an official statement regarding the accident.

chicago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

china airlines, chicago