International
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/video-china-airlines-cargo-aircraft-crashes-into-baggage-carts-at-chicago-ohare-airport--1092647945.html
Video: China Airlines Cargo Aircraft Crashes Into Baggage Carts at Chicago O’Hare Airport
Video: China Airlines Cargo Aircraft Crashes Into Baggage Carts at Chicago O’Hare Airport
On Saturday, January 29, a China Airlines cargo Boeing 747-400F at Chicago O'Hare Airport crashed into baggage carts while taxiing. The incident did not result... 01.02.2022
2022-02-01T00:43+0000
2022-02-01T00:42+0000
china airlines
chicago
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104295/47/1042954716_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f76968013ea9a3ccd3d208e748aab1.jpg
The aircraft, before landing in Chicago, Illinois, had operated cargo flights between Taipei, Taiwan, and Anchorage, Alaska.The aircraft suffered damage on its left-hand-side engines, according to emergency services. No injuries were reported.The extent of damage to multiple baggage carts and their contents, parts of which were seen to be sucked into the engine intake cowling, is unknown.The video shows a light snowfall with temperatures below freezing in the Chicago area. The region had experienced light snow and ice Thursday night into Friday morning.The cause of the accident remains unknown and China Airlines, based out of Taiwan, has yet to release an official statement regarding the accident.
chicago
china airlines, chicago

Video: China Airlines Cargo Aircraft Crashes Into Baggage Carts at Chicago O’Hare Airport

00:43 GMT 01.02.2022
© Flickr / byeangel China Southern Airlines | Boeing 737-81B(WL) | PEK
 China Southern Airlines | Boeing 737-81B(WL) | PEK - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© Flickr / byeangel
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Saturday, January 29, a China Airlines cargo Boeing 747-400F at Chicago O'Hare Airport crashed into baggage carts while taxiing. The incident did not result in any injuries.
The aircraft, before landing in Chicago, Illinois, had operated cargo flights between Taipei, Taiwan, and Anchorage, Alaska.
The aircraft suffered damage on its left-hand-side engines, according to emergency services. No injuries were reported.
The extent of damage to multiple baggage carts and their contents, parts of which were seen to be sucked into the engine intake cowling, is unknown.
The video shows a light snowfall with temperatures below freezing in the Chicago area. The region had experienced light snow and ice Thursday night into Friday morning.
The cause of the accident remains unknown and China Airlines, based out of Taiwan, has yet to release an official statement regarding the accident.
