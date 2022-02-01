Video: China Airlines Cargo Aircraft Crashes Into Baggage Carts at Chicago O’Hare Airport
On Saturday, January 29, a China Airlines cargo Boeing 747-400F at Chicago O’Hare Airport crashed into baggage carts while taxiing. The incident did not result in any injuries.
The aircraft, before landing in Chicago, Illinois, had operated cargo flights between Taipei, Taiwan, and Anchorage, Alaska.
CCTV video shows the taxiing China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400F (B-18715) ploughing through parked cargo pallets and containers while proceeding to its parking stand. Significant damage occurred to the engine casing. @aviationbrk pic.twitter.com/NjfF8wQk6R— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 29, 2022
The aircraft suffered damage on its left-hand-side engines, according to emergency services. No injuries were reported.
The extent of damage to multiple baggage carts and their contents, parts of which were seen to be sucked into the engine intake cowling, is unknown.
Boeing 747 China Airlines Cargo B-18715 struck a baggage carts while taxiing— FSX Aviation (@FSXAviation3) January 29, 2022
flight CI5240 Anchorage Alaska to Chicago O'Hare International Airport pic.twitter.com/XeJOKTCt1t
The video shows a light snowfall with temperatures below freezing in the Chicago area. The region had experienced light snow and ice Thursday night into Friday morning.
The cause of the accident remains unknown and China Airlines, based out of Taiwan, has yet to release an official statement regarding the accident.