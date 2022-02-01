Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/us-federal-prisons-placed-on-lockdown-after-deadly-clashes-at-texas-penitentiary-1092657793.html
US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary
US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) introduced a temporary lockdown on federal jails nationwide, following a mass brawl at a high-security... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-01T10:55+0000
2022-02-01T10:58+0000
us
texas
prisons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092658162_0:114:3237:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_41115bba23929099e19df364c1c8a4b3.jpg
The lockdown, which will apply to 120 federal penitentiary facilities will force prisoners to be generally confined to their cells without the opportunity for walkouts.Earlier in the day, a fight broke out between several inmates at the US Penitentiary Beaumont in Texas resulting in four prisoners being hospitalised. The clashes left two inmates dead after they were brought in for medical care.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092658162_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f47cfb4ea8c4921304a747c5d0ea4645.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, texas, prisons

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

10:55 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 01.02.2022)
© AP Photo / LM OteroTents are seen behind wire fences near buildings of the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, May 16, 2020
Tents are seen behind wire fences near buildings of the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, May 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© AP Photo / LM Otero
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) introduced a temporary lockdown on federal jails nationwide, following a mass brawl at a high-security penitentiary in Beaumont, Texas that left two people dead.

"[The bureau] is securing our facilities as a temporary measure to ensure the good order of our institutions", BOP spokesman Emery Nelson was cited as saying by NBC News.

The lockdown, which will apply to 120 federal penitentiary facilities will force prisoners to be generally confined to their cells without the opportunity for walkouts.

"For safety and security reasons, the BOP does not elaborate on specific security procedures," Nelson added, stressing though that the lockdown is expected to be "a short-lived measure".

Earlier in the day, a fight broke out between several inmates at the US Penitentiary Beaumont in Texas resulting in four prisoners being hospitalised. The clashes left two inmates dead after they were brought in for medical care.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese