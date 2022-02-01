https://sputniknews.com/20220201/us-federal-prisons-placed-on-lockdown-after-deadly-clashes-at-texas-penitentiary-1092657793.html

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) introduced a temporary lockdown on federal jails nationwide, following a mass brawl at a high-security... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

The lockdown, which will apply to 120 federal penitentiary facilities will force prisoners to be generally confined to their cells without the opportunity for walkouts.Earlier in the day, a fight broke out between several inmates at the US Penitentiary Beaumont in Texas resulting in four prisoners being hospitalised. The clashes left two inmates dead after they were brought in for medical care.

