US Expects Thorough Probe, Accountability in Death of American in Ramallah - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States expects that a thorough investigation will be undertaken into the death of a US citizen near Ramallah and a full... 01.02.2022

2022-02-01T22:45+0000

“The United States expects a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability in this case, and we welcome receiving additional information on these efforts as soon as possible,” Price said in a statement on Tuesday.The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) public summary of the investigation further states that disciplinary action is being taken against the commander of the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion and other officers responsible for the unit involved in the incident, and that the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division investigation of the case is ongoing, Price also said.On January 12, Omar Asad was found dead in the West Bank village of Jiljiliya near Rammalah, according to a media reports. Asad was an 80-year-old Palestinian returning with his family after visiting relatives when they were stopped by Israeli soldiers who were taking part in an operation in the village.Price emphasized in the statement that the United States is deeply concerned by the circumstances of Assad’s death after Israeli soldiers detained him in the West Bank.The mayor of Ramallah, Fuad Moutee, said Asad died of a heart attack while he was still handcuffed, according to media reports.

