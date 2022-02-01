https://sputniknews.com/20220201/uk-partygate-saga-should-bojo-brace-for-tough-times--1092659560.html

UK 'Partygate' Saga: Should BoJo Brace for Tough Times?

On Monday, Boris Johnson said that he was "going to get on" with his job after an investigation into a string of parties held at his official residence in... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

With UK senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on the alleged lockdown parties at Number 10 released on Monday, the main focus now shifts to a Metropolitan Police probe into the matter after detectives revealed that they had obtained at least 500 pages of evidence and about 300 images taken at purported Downing Street social gatherings between 2020 and 2021.In a previous phone call to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Gray made it clear that she expected her findings to be published in full once the police had completed their own inquiry.Gray's report accused No 10 of serious failures of "leadership and judgment" over some parties, where the document claimed "excessive quantities" of alcohol were consumed. So the question arises as to what may come next in this "partygate" saga, especially given that the senior civil servant's report disclosed scant details about the purported parties.Will the Names of Specific Lockdown Rule-Breakers Be Revealed?Yes and no, because typical police procedure allows the Met not to name individuals who are issued with penalty notices. The British law enforcement agency earlier suggested that they are not going to make an exception in the "partygate" case.Is There a Chance of Finding Out What Exactly Happened at the Alleged Number 10 Parties? There is such a chance given Johnson reversing his drive not to commit to publishing Gray's full-blown report after the conclusion of the police probe.There are reports the embattled prime minister is not in a position to veto anything Gray would like to reveal, and she earlier said she thinks that ordinary Britons deserve a complete account of the Downing Street parties.Will Johnson Face Leadership Challenge Over 'Partygate'?The scenario that enough Tory MPs will submit letters to the chairman of the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee to trigger a confidence vote is possible, but not likely.On Monday, just one more Conservative lawmaker came out to say that he no longer supports Johnson. Other MPs will most likely wait for the publication of the results of the Met's investigation.Late last week, The Independent reported that British Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing a potential Tory leadership bid as he believes the "partygate" scandal could be "unsurvivable" for Johnson. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that Sunak is putting the finishing touches on a PR-led leadership campaign, including a draft version of a campaign website inspired by his weekly No 11 newsletter and marketing strategy.In the latest development, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News that Johnson cannot answer specific questions about the alleged Number 10 parties because he does not want to prejudice the police probe into the issue."If he does start answering specific questions that have been referred to the police, he will be accused, in fact fairly and rightly, of prejudicing or preventing or interfering in that investigation", Raab asserted.

