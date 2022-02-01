https://sputniknews.com/20220201/state-dept-confirms-us-received-russias-written-follow-up-to-security-proposals-1092649310.html

State Dept. Confirms US Received Russia's Written Follow-Up to Security Proposals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US has received Russia's written follow-up on the Biden administration's security proposals and will continue to consult allies... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

u.s. department of state

russia

ukraine

us

border tensions

political tensions

Russia's response to the United States proposal comes ahead of the telephone call scheduled for Tuesday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.On Wednesday, the United States and NATO submitted to Moscow written responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees.Lavrov said the following day that the United States response left unanswered the main question about non-expansion of NATO eastward.Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions flared around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. The United States insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.The United States claims Russia wants to invade Ukraine. However, Russia has rejected the accusations, claiming it has a right to move its armed forces within its sovereign territory.

ukraine

us

