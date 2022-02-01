Registration was successful!
Starmer Claims BoJo's Backbenchers Don't Back His Savile 'Slur'


2022-02-01T14:38+0000
2022-02-01T14:38+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
keir starmer
uk

James Tweedie

boris johnson, britain, great britain, keir starmer, uk



14:38 GMT 01.02.2022
James Tweedie

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) chose not to pursue allegations of child sexual abuse against Savile in 2009, when Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was the director of public prosecutions — although he was officially not involved in the decision.
Britain's opposition leader has responded to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's charge that he failed to pursue celebrity Jimmy Savile's alleged child sex abuse when he was the UK's chief prosecutor.
During a heated debate in the House of Commons on Monday on the interim 'Partygate' report, Johnson said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had spent his five years as director of public prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013 "prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle did not ask Johnson to withdraw the remark — as he did with Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford when he claimed Johnson "lied and misled the house". Blackford eventually stalked out after his repeated refusal to withdraw forced Hoyle to order him removed.
Starmer did not answer that allegation in Parliament. But on Tuesday's edition of ITV’s Good Morning Britain he said: “It's a slur, it’s untrue, it’s desperate from the Prime Minister.”
“I was really struck yesterday in the House at how many Conservative MPs were disgusted at that untruth from the despatch box," the opposition leader cl;aimed. “Of course on our side, people were disgusted. But his own MPs couldn’t believe their Prime Minister had stooped that low."
Indeed, one Conservative MP tweeted that Johnson should withdraw the "smear against Starmer.
Whether Johnson's comments were dishonest or misleading is debateable, however. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) chose not to pursue allegations of child sexual abuse against Savile when the future Labour leader was at the helm in 2009. Officially Starmer was not personally involved in that decision, but he also made no move to over-ride it.
Starmer had previously accused Johnson of making false attacks on him a year earlier, after the PM recalled how the opposition leader repeatedly demanded the UK stay in the European Union's European Medicines Agency — which delayed the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines across the bloc. Witnesses said the two men almost had a punch-up in the lobby of the house.
