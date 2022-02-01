Soldiers Disperse Guinea-Bissau's Parliament as President, PM Remain Missing - Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20220201/soldiers-disperse-guinea-bissaus-parliament-as-president-pm-remain-missing---reports-1092666868.html

Earlier on Tuesday, gunfire was heard near the Government Palace in Bissau, where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam were meeting with government ministers.Gunmen have been reported in the city's streets, with video footage posted online showing men holding recoilless antitank rifles and machine guns outside the Government Palace.The state broadcaster reported that "invaders" had stormed the building and were holding the ministers.A former Portuguese colony that fought a long liberation war, Guinea-Bissau gained independence in 1974 following the overthrow of the Estado Novo government in Lisbon by the leftist Carnation Revolution. However, since then it has suffered four coups d'etat, the most recent in 2012.Embalo, a former general took office in 2020 following victory in elections that was disputed by the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), the liberation front that led the country to independence and has been the dominant party ever since. Embalo has compared himself to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, attempting to cultivate a larger-than-life personality and pushing a populist ideology he calls "Embaloism." He has described Embalosim as "order, discipline and development."The coup attempt is the fourth in an ECOWAS country in less than a year, following a military coup in Mali in May 2021, one in the Republic of Guinea in September 2021, and third in Burkina Faso last month.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

