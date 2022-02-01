Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/pm-johnson-misses-vital-opportunity-by-postponing-conversation-with-putin-labour-says-1092655332.html
PM Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity by Postponing Conversation With Putin, Labour Says
PM Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity by Postponing Conversation With Putin, Labour Says
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Labour lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed a "vital diplomatic... 01.02.2022
2022-02-01T08:17+0000
2022-02-01T08:17+0000
boris johnson
russia
vladimir putin
uk labour party
uk
On Monday, Johnson told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was cancelled. The cancellation was reportedly caused by a UK police investigation into a string of parties held at Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown that found serious "failures of leadership and judgment."On Monday, when the UK-Russia top-level call was initially set to take place, Putin had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron instead to discuss the situation around Ukraine and Russian proposals on security guarantees.In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and of planning to attack the neighbouring country. Moscow has dismissed the claims, which it considers to be a pretext for NATO military deployment near Russia's borders and plans to expand further eastward.Tensions escalated last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion. Russia said it deems the move to be a pretext for a provocation and for Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway Donbass region.
boris johnson, russia, vladimir putin, uk labour party, uk

PM Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity by Postponing Conversation With Putin, Labour Says

08:17 GMT 01.02.2022
British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as "Big Ben" in central London
British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as Big Ben in central London - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Labour lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed a "vital diplomatic opportunity" when he rescheduled a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, Johnson told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was cancelled. The cancellation was reportedly caused by a UK police investigation into a string of parties held at Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown that found serious "failures of leadership and judgment."

"Amid a dangerous crisis threatening peace in Europe, a vital diplomatic opportunity is missed so the PM can scramble to clear up the mess he's created at home", Lammy tweeted on Monday evening.

On Monday, when the UK-Russia top-level call was initially set to take place, Putin had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron instead to discuss the situation around Ukraine and Russian proposals on security guarantees.
British PM Boris Johnson in Downing Street
British PM Boris Johnson in Downing Street - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
British PM Boris Johnson in Downing Street
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and of planning to attack the neighbouring country. Moscow has dismissed the claims, which it considers to be a pretext for NATO military deployment near Russia's borders and plans to expand further eastward.
Tensions escalated last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion. Russia said it deems the move to be a pretext for a provocation and for Kiev’s plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway Donbass region.
