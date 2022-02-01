https://sputniknews.com/20220201/pm-johnson-misses-vital-opportunity-by-postponing-conversation-with-putin-labour-says-1092655332.html

PM Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity by Postponing Conversation With Putin, Labour Says

PM Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity by Postponing Conversation With Putin, Labour Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Labour lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed a "vital diplomatic... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T08:17+0000

2022-02-01T08:17+0000

2022-02-01T08:17+0000

boris johnson

russia

vladimir putin

uk labour party

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105212/99/1052129926_0:58:2461:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_bb17153ecece4ee69a45debf6e5f90dd.jpg

On Monday, Johnson told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was cancelled. The cancellation was reportedly caused by a UK police investigation into a string of parties held at Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown that found serious "failures of leadership and judgment."On Monday, when the UK-Russia top-level call was initially set to take place, Putin had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron instead to discuss the situation around Ukraine and Russian proposals on security guarantees.In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and of planning to attack the neighbouring country. Moscow has dismissed the claims, which it considers to be a pretext for NATO military deployment near Russia's borders and plans to expand further eastward.Tensions escalated last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion. Russia said it deems the move to be a pretext for a provocation and for Kiev’s plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway Donbass region.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, russia, vladimir putin, uk labour party, uk