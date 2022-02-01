https://sputniknews.com/20220201/nhs-reveals-average-penis-length---and-says-it-has-nothing-to-do-with-shoe-size-1092658995.html

NHS Reveals Average Penis Length - And Says It Has Nothing to Do With Shoe Size

It looks as though big feet on a man indicate nothing more than that he'll need big shoes and any link to his lunchbox is just an old wives' tale

The average penis size for Britons has been measured and it has nothing to do with foot size, according to a post on the National Health Service website, citing research published in the British Journal of Urology International. The research confirms a study conducted in Canada in 1993, which recorded the height, foot length and phallus length of 63 men and stated that "foot size would not serve as a practical estimator of penis length".

