NHS Reveals Average Penis Length - And Says It Has Nothing to Do With Shoe Size

The average penis size for Britons has been measured and it has nothing to do with foot size, according to a post on the National Health Service website, citing research published in the British Journal of Urology International. The research confirms a study conducted in Canada in 1993, which recorded the height, foot length and phallus length of 63 men and stated that "foot size would not serve as a practical estimator of penis length".
It looks as though big feet on a man indicate nothing more than that he'll need big shoes and any link to his lunchbox is just an old wives' tale, as researchers have proved.
"Researchers at University College London measured the penises of 104 men, including teenagers and pensioners... The average penis length in this group was 13cm (5.1 inches) when soft and gently stretched, and the average British shoe size was 9. But researchers found no link between shoe size and penis length," the piece says.
