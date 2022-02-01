Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
New, More Infectious Substrain of Omicron May Prolong Pandemic, Danish Study Says
New, More Infectious Substrain of Omicron May Prolong Pandemic, Danish Study Says
Denmark has ceased to classify COVID-19 as a socially-critical disease and abandoned all of its restrictions on 1 February.
New, More Infectious Substrain of Omicron May Prolong Pandemic, Danish Study Says

01.02.2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Denmark has ceased to classify COVID-19 as a socially-critical disease and abandoned all of its restrictions on 1 February.
The currently dominant substrain of Omicron, BA.2, is more infectious than its predecessor BA.1, according to a study of Danish households conducted by the State Serum Institute (SSI).
If a person within a home is infected with BA.2, there is generally a 39 percent risk that another person in the same home will be infected within the first week. With BA.1, the risk of transmission stands at 29 percent, the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, maintained.
The study is based on data from 8,541 households with 17,945 residents from 20 December to 18 January.
BA.1 is the original Omicron variant that was first identified in Denmark at the end of November and resulted in a record infection peak. On 26 January, however, SSI's technical director, Tyra Grove Krause, said that BA.2 was now the dominant strain in Denmark.
So far, the novel substrain doesn't appear to be more dangerous, but this issue remains to be investigated further.
According to the study, non-vaccinated residents are more likely to become infected than their vaccinated counterparts. Booster shots are also said to enhance protection. However, even vaccinated people are at greater risk of becoming infected with BA.2 than with BA.1.
The arrival and spread of BA.2 may actually prolong the pandemic, despite optimistic forecasts voiced in Denmark and elsewhere, the State Serum Institute said.
"If BA.2 proves more contagious, it may mean that the wave of infections will be higher and will extend further into February compared to previous projections", Tyra Grove Krause said.
Per earlier forecasts, SSI expected the epidemic to peak in late January or early February.
Omicron COVID Strain
Hopes of Herd Immunity Resurrected as Denmark Ravaged by Omicron Strain
25 January, 06:47 GMT
Despite the recent spike in infections that saw daily rates soar from the low 200s in September to some 50,000 in late January, Denmark has once again abandoned its restrictions and ceased to consider COVID-19 a socially-critical disease.
In the words of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country is "ready to step out of the corona shadow".
"We say goodbye to restrictions and hello to the life we knew before COVID-19", Frederiksen said, as quoted by Danish Radio.
