https://sputniknews.com/20220201/new-more-infectious-substrain-of-omicron-may-prolong-pandemic-danish-study-says-1092652675.html

New, More Infectious Substrain of Omicron May Prolong Pandemic, Danish Study Says

New, More Infectious Substrain of Omicron May Prolong Pandemic, Danish Study Says

Denmark has ceased to classify COVID-19 as a socially-critical disease and abandoned all of its restrictions on 1 February. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T06:22+0000

2022-02-01T06:22+0000

2022-02-01T06:22+0000

omicron covid strain

denmark

news

scandinavia

covid-19

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092653343_0:0:3150:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_77692edc9dcde9e7474e1657b70acb9e.jpg

The currently dominant substrain of Omicron, BA.2, is more infectious than its predecessor BA.1, according to a study of Danish households conducted by the State Serum Institute (SSI).If a person within a home is infected with BA.2, there is generally a 39 percent risk that another person in the same home will be infected within the first week. With BA.1, the risk of transmission stands at 29 percent, the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, maintained.The study is based on data from 8,541 households with 17,945 residents from 20 December to 18 January.BA.1 is the original Omicron variant that was first identified in Denmark at the end of November and resulted in a record infection peak. On 26 January, however, SSI's technical director, Tyra Grove Krause, said that BA.2 was now the dominant strain in Denmark.So far, the novel substrain doesn't appear to be more dangerous, but this issue remains to be investigated further.According to the study, non-vaccinated residents are more likely to become infected than their vaccinated counterparts. Booster shots are also said to enhance protection. However, even vaccinated people are at greater risk of becoming infected with BA.2 than with BA.1. The arrival and spread of BA.2 may actually prolong the pandemic, despite optimistic forecasts voiced in Denmark and elsewhere, the State Serum Institute said. "If BA.2 proves more contagious, it may mean that the wave of infections will be higher and will extend further into February compared to previous projections", Tyra Grove Krause said.Per earlier forecasts, SSI expected the epidemic to peak in late January or early February.Despite the recent spike in infections that saw daily rates soar from the low 200s in September to some 50,000 in late January, Denmark has once again abandoned its restrictions and ceased to consider COVID-19 a socially-critical disease.In the words of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country is "ready to step out of the corona shadow"."We say goodbye to restrictions and hello to the life we knew before COVID-19", Frederiksen said, as quoted by Danish Radio.

https://sputniknews.com/20220125/hopes-of-herd-immunity-resurrected-as-denmark-ravaged-by-omicron-strain-1092498134.html

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, news, scandinavia, covid-19, omicron strain