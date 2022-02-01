Registration was successful!
Moscow Denies Reports It Sent Follow-Up on Security Guarantee Proposals to Washington
Accoring to a souce with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is still preparing its response to the American propositions on the proposals. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-01T07:25+0000
2022-02-01T07:25+0000
2022-02-01T07:31+0000
us
russia
Reports suggesting that Russia transferred its follow-up to the US, regarding Washington's answer to Moscow's security guarantee proposals, are not true, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated on Tuesday.
us, russia
Moscow Denies Reports It Sent Follow-Up on Security Guarantee Proposals to Washington 07:25 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 01.02.2022)
