Moscow Denies Reports It Sent Follow-Up on Security Guarantee Proposals to Washington

Accoring to a souce with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is still preparing its response to the American propositions on the proposals. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

Reports suggesting that Russia transferred its follow-up to the US, regarding Washington's answer to Moscow's security guarantee proposals, are not true, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated on Tuesday.

