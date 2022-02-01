Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/minsk-says-nothing-threatens-diplomats-from-us-or-other-nations-in-belarus-1092655736.html
Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US or Other Nations in Belarus
Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US or Other Nations in Belarus
MINSK (Sputnik) - Neither US diplomats nor diplomats from other states are in danger in Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-01T08:38+0000
2022-02-01T08:38+0000
belarus
ukraine
us
diplomats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1f7a626ffd3104f9a53c196ee49c68.jpg
On Monday, the US State Department ordered the departure of family members of American government employees in Belarus "due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine".Washington has been claiming that Russia plans to "invade" Ukraine and even advised Americans to depart the country as soon as possible. Moscow denied those allegations, calling them scaremongering and accused the US and its allies of planning a provocation against Russia in Ukraine.
belarus
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_30930f5c3182474be4e2736f780cd028.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, ukraine, us, diplomats

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US or Other Nations in Belarus

08:38 GMT 01.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok / Go to the photo bankView of Minsk. (File)
View of Minsk. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Neither US diplomats nor diplomats from other states are in danger in Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Belarus is not the first country where the working hours of US foreign missions have been changed. It is the right of the US side to make such decisions. We look at it calmly. We will, as before, fulfil all our obligations to protect diplomatic missions. So neither American nor any other diplomats are in danger here. According to many ratings, Belarus is a much safer and more hospitable country than the United States", Glaz said.

On Monday, the US State Department ordered the departure of family members of American government employees in Belarus "due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine".
Washington has been claiming that Russia plans to "invade" Ukraine and even advised Americans to depart the country as soon as possible. Moscow denied those allegations, calling them scaremongering and accused the US and its allies of planning a provocation against Russia in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese