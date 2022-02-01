https://sputniknews.com/20220201/minsk-says-nothing-threatens-diplomats-from-us-or-other-nations-in-belarus-1092655736.html

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US or Other Nations in Belarus

MINSK (Sputnik) - Neither US diplomats nor diplomats from other states are in danger in Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

belarus

ukraine

us

diplomats

On Monday, the US State Department ordered the departure of family members of American government employees in Belarus "due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine".Washington has been claiming that Russia plans to "invade" Ukraine and even advised Americans to depart the country as soon as possible. Moscow denied those allegations, calling them scaremongering and accused the US and its allies of planning a provocation against Russia in Ukraine.

