Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US or Other Nations in Belarus

On Monday, the US State Department ordered the departure of family members of American government employees in Belarus "due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine".Washington has been claiming that Russia plans to "invade" Ukraine and even advised Americans to depart the country as soon as possible. Moscow denied those allegations, calling them scaremongering and accused the US and its allies of planning a provocation against Russia in Ukraine.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Neither US diplomats nor diplomats from other states are in danger in Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Belarus is not the first country where the working hours of US foreign missions have been changed. It is the right of the US side to make such decisions. We look at it calmly. We will, as before, fulfil all our obligations to protect diplomatic missions. So neither American nor any other diplomats are in danger here. According to many ratings, Belarus is a much safer and more hospitable country than the United States", Glaz said.
