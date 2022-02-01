Registration was successful!
Mason Greenwood Further Arrested on Suspicion of 'Threats to Kill' as Police Extend Holding Time
Mason Greenwood Further Arrested on Suspicion of 'Threats to Kill' as Police Extend Holding Time
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, initially arrested on Sunday after images surfaced on social media that showed a bloodied, bruised woman - as well... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
The GMP were granted a second extension by a magistrate to keep Greenwood in custody until Wednesday for further questioning. Authorities had earlier granted an extension on Monday.A GMP spokesperson said inquiries were continuing and a woman was being "offered specialist support."The graphic images and audio that made it to social media are believed to be Greenwood's former girlfriend, Harriet Robson.Robson's father told the MailOnline, "The first thing we knew about this was at 6am this morning. It is dreadful. I'm just coming to terms with it all."The father explained how the images made it to social media and why they quickly were brought down. "She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done but it's out there now so it is too late," he said.After Greenwood was taken into custody, Manchester United announced the player's indefinite suspension. Additionally, EA Sports has removed him from all game modes of FIFA video games, and sports apparel giant Nike has suspended their business relationship with him.Greenwood, 20, came through the Manchester United youth ranks before making his first-team debut for the club in March of 2019 at 17. In February 2021 he signed a four-year contract with United.
Mason Greenwood Further Arrested on Suspicion of 'Threats to Kill' as Police Extend Holding Time

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, initially arrested on Sunday after images surfaced on social media that showed a bloodied, bruised woman - as well as audio revealing domestic violence - has been additionally charged by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) with rape and the threat of deadly force.
The GMP were granted a second extension by a magistrate to keep Greenwood in custody until Wednesday for further questioning. Authorities had earlier granted an extension on Monday.
A GMP spokesperson said inquiries were continuing and a woman was being "offered specialist support."
The graphic images and audio that made it to social media are believed to be Greenwood’s former girlfriend, Harriet Robson.
Robson’s father told the MailOnline, “The first thing we knew about this was at 6am this morning. It is dreadful. I’m just coming to terms with it all.”
“As a father you don’t want to know things like that happening to your daughter,” Robson stated, adding that “the police have been round and she has made a statement to them.”
The father explained how the images made it to social media and why they quickly were brought down. “She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done but it’s out there now so it is too late,” he said.
After Greenwood was taken into custody, Manchester United announced the player’s indefinite suspension. Additionally, EA Sports has removed him from all game modes of FIFA video games, and sports apparel giant Nike has suspended their business relationship with him.
Nike released a statement that read: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
Greenwood, 20, came through the Manchester United youth ranks before making his first-team debut for the club in March of 2019 at 17. In February 2021 he signed a four-year contract with United.
