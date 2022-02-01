https://sputniknews.com/20220201/israeli-prime-minister-announces-deployment-of-laser-air-defences-within-year-1092666964.html

Israeli Prime Minister Announces Deployment of Laser Air Defences 'Within Year'

The primary reasoning behind the introduction of a new, fourth layer of defence is to make repealing attacks by Hamas and others less expensive. Tel Aviv spent... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

naftali bennett

middle east

iron dome

israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the timeline on deploying its first laser-based air defences in Israel has been moved up from 2025. According to Bennett, the system will be put to use "experimentally within a year" and after that – deployed "operationally".The prime minister elaborated that the country's south, which more often sees rocket launches from Gaza, will take priority in receiving new interceptors that will complement existing layers of missile defence, among them the much-touted Iron Dome and the David's Sling and Arrow.Bennett praised the new laser-based technology and said it will give Tel Aviv an edge over enemies that seek its destruction, including Iran, according to the prime minister.The announcement comes less than a year after Hamas and other Gaza-based groups unleashed rockets at Israel in May 2021 following the killing of Palestinians in East Jerusalem. Tel Aviv's Iron Dome short-range air-defence system reportedly managed to repel most of the hundreds of projectiles said to have been fired at the country.The intensive two-week conflict significantly reduced Tel Aviv's stockpile of Iron Dome ammunition which saw Israel quickly making significant unplanned purchases of new weapons from the US.

naftali bennett, middle east, iron dome, israel