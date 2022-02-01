https://sputniknews.com/20220201/israel-accuses-amnesty-international-of-inciting-anti-semitism-for-labelling-it-apartheid-regime-1092651427.html

Israel Accuses Amnesty International of Inciting Anti-Semitism for Labelling It 'Apartheid' Regime

Israel has asked Amnesty International to withdraw an upcoming report by the group, accusing the UK branch of the organisation of "being corrupted by racism... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has launched a blistering pre-emptive attack on London-based human rights watchdog Amnesty International over a yet-to-be released report which describes Tel Aviv's policy towards the Palestinians as falling under the category of "apartheid".The report by Amnesty International is scheduled to be released on Tuesday. But its embargoed version has supposedly been leaked on social media. Among its several recommendations, the paper compiled by Amnesty reportedly calls for international sanctions and an "arms embargo" against Israel over its policy towards the Palestinians.While Amnesty has on several occasions criticised what it calls Israel's "institutional discrimination" against the Palestinian population, it has never classified Tel Aviv's policy as falling under the category of "apartheid", which the Rome Statute of 2002 described as a "crime against humanity".The Foreign Ministry further said that the upcoming report "once again" showed that "anti-Semitism is not just a part of history", but also part of "today's reality".Tel Aviv has also claimed that Israel is a "strong and vibrant democracy that grants all its citizens equal rights, regardless of religion or race".In a video statement, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid accused Amnesty of quoting "lies spread by terrorist organisations"."Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law and open to scrutiny, with a free press and strong Supreme Court", Lapid stated.Lapid further questioned why Amnesty hadn't declared Syria, Iran, or any "other murderous regime" in Africa or Latin America as an "apartheid state".US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price, while refusing to comment on Amnesty's upcoming report, said that Washington would never use the "language" mentioned in the leaked document.Alleged war crimes committed by Israel and the Palestinians since June 2014 are already the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC). Israel has said that it won't cooperate in the investigation.

