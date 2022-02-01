Registration was successful!
I'll Be Number One for You: Survey Shows 'Friends' Remains Most Popular TV Show Ever
I'll Be Number One for You: Survey Shows 'Friends' Remains Most Popular TV Show Ever
Around 45% of respondents confessed they still had copies of their favourite show on VHS tapes or DVDs.
Friends is considered to be the most popular TV show in American history, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll. The poll, which featured the 35 most popular TV shows of all time, was dominated by two major 90s sitcoms - Friends received a 43% approval rating, while "Seinfeld" came in at a close second with 40%. Other shows on the top of the list were Game of Thrones (37%), Three's Company (36%), Frasier (36%), The Office (36%), and MASH (35%).The top-20 also included several animated shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers.What does the audience consider "appealing"? Well, the poll suggests that 60% believe that a show’s cast and writing are the most important, followed by aesthetics (46%) and plot (46%).According to the poll, the 80s and 90s were the peak decades for television, as 19% of respondents said it was the best time for TV shows - while only 7% think we’re currently living in the golden era of television.
I'll Be Number One for You: Survey Shows 'Friends' Remains Most Popular TV Show Ever

Around 45% of respondents confessed they still had copies of their favourite show on VHS tapes or DVDs.
Friends is considered to be the most popular TV show in American history, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll. The poll, which featured the 35 most popular TV shows of all time, was dominated by two major 90s sitcoms - Friends received a 43% approval rating, while "Seinfeld" came in at a close second with 40%. Other shows on the top of the list were Game of Thrones (37%), Three's Company (36%), Frasier (36%), The Office (36%), and MASH (35%).
The top-20 also included several animated shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers.
What does the audience consider "appealing"? Well, the poll suggests that 60% believe that a show’s cast and writing are the most important, followed by aesthetics (46%) and plot (46%).
According to the poll, the 80s and 90s were the peak decades for television, as 19% of respondents said it was the best time for TV shows - while only 7% think we’re currently living in the golden era of television.
