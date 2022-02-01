https://sputniknews.com/20220201/ill-be-number-one-for-you-survey-shows-friends-remains-most-popular-tv-show-ever-1092662597.html

I'll Be Number One for You: Survey Shows 'Friends' Remains Most Popular TV Show Ever

I'll Be Number One for You: Survey Shows 'Friends' Remains Most Popular TV Show Ever

Around 45% of respondents confessed they still had copies of their favourite show on VHS tapes or DVDs. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T14:29+0000

2022-02-01T14:29+0000

2022-02-01T14:29+0000

us

television

tv

friends

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092662549_0:5:2000:1130_1920x0_80_0_0_d66c8f9fd777f35674bb45854fa22387.jpg

Friends is considered to be the most popular TV show in American history, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll. The poll, which featured the 35 most popular TV shows of all time, was dominated by two major 90s sitcoms - Friends received a 43% approval rating, while "Seinfeld" came in at a close second with 40%. Other shows on the top of the list were Game of Thrones (37%), Three's Company (36%), Frasier (36%), The Office (36%), and MASH (35%).The top-20 also included several animated shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers.What does the audience consider "appealing"? Well, the poll suggests that 60% believe that a show’s cast and writing are the most important, followed by aesthetics (46%) and plot (46%).According to the poll, the 80s and 90s were the peak decades for television, as 19% of respondents said it was the best time for TV shows - while only 7% think we’re currently living in the golden era of television.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, television, tv, friends