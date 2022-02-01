Registration was successful!
Hubble Space Telescope Takes Snap of Dwarf Galaxy That Went Through 'Starburst'
Hubble Space Telescope Takes Snap of Dwarf Galaxy That Went Through 'Starburst'
The telescope last checked in on the galaxy in 1999. However, in those days Hubble used equipment inferior to what is installed on it now.
galaxy
world
space
The Hubble Space Telescope has managed to take an updated photo of the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705, located some 17 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pictor.What was notable about the photo is that NGC 1705 went through a "starburst" phase recently (at least from the Earth's perspective). This means that the dwarf galaxy was undergoing the process of unusually rapid star formation, the Space.com online media outlet explained.In the photo, NGC 1705 is surrounded by red cosmic "clouds" and is highlighted by bright starlight.The European Space Agency describes NGC 1705 as a "cosmic oddball". It has an irregular shape, and normally such galaxies have fewer elements than regular ones.The last time Hubble took a picture of NGC 1705 was in 1999. Scientists were studying its galactic centre at the time. The new shot of the galaxy is more detailed due to Hubble having undergone several upgrades since then.Hubble is one of the most advanced telescopes at scientists' disposal. In December 2021, NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) jointly launched the James Webb Space Telescope, which possesses improved infrared resolution and advanced sensitivity compared to Hubble, which it is eventually expected to replace.
18:37 GMT 01.02.2022
© Photo : ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar)Image of the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope
Image of the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© Photo : ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The telescope last checked in on the galaxy in 1999. However, in those days Hubble used equipment inferior to what is installed on it now.
The Hubble Space Telescope has managed to take an updated photo of the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705, located some 17 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pictor.
What was notable about the photo is that NGC 1705 went through a "starburst" phase recently (at least from the Earth's perspective). This means that the dwarf galaxy was undergoing the process of unusually rapid star formation, the Space.com online media outlet explained.
In the photo, NGC 1705 is surrounded by red cosmic "clouds" and is highlighted by bright starlight.
The European Space Agency describes NGC 1705 as a "cosmic oddball". It has an irregular shape, and normally such galaxies have fewer elements than regular ones.
The last time Hubble took a picture of NGC 1705 was in 1999. Scientists were studying its galactic centre at the time. The new shot of the galaxy is more detailed due to Hubble having undergone several upgrades since then.
Artist rendering of the James Webb Space Telescope. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
James Webb Telescope Reaches Final Stable Position 1 Million Miles From Earth - NASA
25 January, 00:00 GMT
Hubble is one of the most advanced telescopes at scientists' disposal. In December 2021, NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) jointly launched the James Webb Space Telescope, which possesses improved infrared resolution and advanced sensitivity compared to Hubble, which it is eventually expected to replace.
