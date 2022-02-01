https://sputniknews.com/20220201/hes-a-freak-robert-pattinson-says-even-his-agents-were-shocked-he-wanted-to-play-batman-1092653738.html

'He's a Freak!' Robert Pattinson Says Even His Agents Were Shocked He Wanted to Play Batman

'He's a Freak!' Robert Pattinson Says Even His Agents Were Shocked He Wanted to Play Batman

The actor joins a number of A-listers who've played the iconic superhero over the years, including Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, George Clooney... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T06:56+0000

2022-02-01T06:56+0000

2022-02-01T06:56+0000

robert pattinson

batman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091637909_0:0:2935:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_50c2cef056b533cdd5e3cab8c57fba37.jpg

Many people were surprised when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman in the upcoming 2022 movie. As it turns out, so were his agents. In an interview with the outlet Total Film, Pattinson explained that when Ben Affleck had decided not to play Batman anymore, he just started "obsessively checking up" for the role.While Pattinson confessed that he "was aiming for quite different stuff" before deciding to become the Dark Knight, he stressed the role is "basically the jewel in the crown, of the parts you can really get as an actor".Pattinson underscored that he was concentrating on Bruce Wayne's backstory, as an "enormous trauma" forced the billionaire to become the masked hero. The long-awaited movie is expected to hit theatres on 4 March. It also features a star-studded cast of villains, including Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

robert pattinson, batman