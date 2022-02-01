Registration was successful!
'He's a Freak!' Robert Pattinson Says Even His Agents Were Shocked He Wanted to Play Batman
robert pattinson
batman
Many people were surprised when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman in the upcoming 2022 movie. As it turns out, so were his agents. In an interview with the outlet Total Film, Pattinson explained that when Ben Affleck had decided not to play Batman anymore, he just started "obsessively checking up" for the role.While Pattinson confessed that he "was aiming for quite different stuff" before deciding to become the Dark Knight, he stressed the role is "basically the jewel in the crown, of the parts you can really get as an actor".Pattinson underscored that he was concentrating on Bruce Wayne's backstory, as an "enormous trauma" forced the billionaire to become the masked hero. The long-awaited movie is expected to hit theatres on 4 March. It also features a star-studded cast of villains, including Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
robert pattinson, batman

06:56 GMT 01.02.2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The actor joins a number of A-listers who've played the iconic superhero over the years, including Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Michael Keaton, and Adam West.
Many people were surprised when Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman in the upcoming 2022 movie. As it turns out, so were his agents. In an interview with the outlet Total Film, Pattinson explained that when Ben Affleck had decided not to play Batman anymore, he just started "obsessively checking up" for the role.

"Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'", the actor joked.

While Pattinson confessed that he "was aiming for quite different stuff" before deciding to become the Dark Knight, he stressed the role is "basically the jewel in the crown, of the parts you can really get as an actor".
"I've seen every single one of the [Batman] movies in the cinema, which I can't really say I've done for any other series", he said. "I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it'd had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies".

Pattinson underscored that he was concentrating on Bruce Wayne's backstory, as an "enormous trauma" forced the billionaire to become the masked hero.

"It's like a really, really, really bad self-therapy, which has ended up with him being Batman at the end, as self-help", he explained.

The long-awaited movie is expected to hit theatres on 4 March. It also features a star-studded cast of villains, including Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.
