Danish Scientists Say New Subtype of Omicron More Contagious Than Original Strain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Danish scientists have found that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus is significantly more contagious than the... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

The BA.2 subtype was discovered earlier this year and quickly became the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark, displacing the original Omicron strain.The risk that a person infected with the BA.2 type strain will pass the virus to their family members is 39%, compared to 29% observed in the original variant, according to the institute.The study also showed that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were more susceptible to BA.2 than to BA.1, and that the unvaccinated were more likely to infect others with BA.2 than BA.1.The research has not yet been peer reviewed.

