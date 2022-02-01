https://sputniknews.com/20220201/crash-boom-bang-part-of-expressway-collapses-in-brazils-sao-paolo--video-1092663352.html

Crash! Boom! Bang! Part of Expressway Collapses in Brazil’s Sao Paolo – Video

There was no immediate word on casualties in the collapse, which took place along the Marginal Tiete expressway in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo earlier on...

Part of a major expressway located near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain’s Acciona SA has collapsed in Sao Paolo, Brazil.In a video shared on social media, the jaw-dropping moment of the collapse is seen, with broken parts of the freeway and pieces of soil falling deep inside a huge sinkhole that was formed as a result of the collapse.There were no reports on victims, with the Sao Paulo state metro operator claiming that tunnels dug for the new subway project were flooded as a result of the collapse.

