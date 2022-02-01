Crash! Boom! Bang! Part of Expressway Collapses in Brazil’s Sao Paolo – Video

Part of a major expressway located near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain’s Acciona SA has collapsed in Sao Paolo, Brazil.In a video shared on social media, the jaw-dropping moment of the collapse is seen, with broken parts of the freeway and pieces of soil falling deep inside a huge sinkhole that was formed as a result of the collapse.There were no reports on victims, with the Sao Paulo state metro operator claiming that tunnels dug for the new subway project were flooded as a result of the collapse.
