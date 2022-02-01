Registration was successful!
West is Trying to Forget Key Principle of Indivisible Security, Russian Foreign Minister Says
Crash! Boom! Bang! Part of Expressway Collapses in Brazil’s Sao Paolo – Video
Crash! Boom! Bang! Part of Expressway Collapses in Brazil’s Sao Paolo – Video
There was no immediate word on casualties in the collapse, which took place along the Marginal Tiete expressway in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo earlier on... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
Part of a major expressway located near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain’s Acciona SA has collapsed in Sao Paolo, Brazil.In a video shared on social media, the jaw-dropping moment of the collapse is seen, with broken parts of the freeway and pieces of soil falling deep inside a huge sinkhole that was formed as a result of the collapse.There were no reports on victims, with the Sao Paulo state metro operator claiming that tunnels dug for the new subway project were flooded as a result of the collapse.
brazil, metro, spain, collapse, video

Crash! Boom! Bang! Part of Expressway Collapses in Brazil’s Sao Paolo – Video

15:15 GMT 01.02.2022
Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for the new metro line
Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for the new metro line - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
There was no immediate word on casualties in the collapse, which took place along the Marginal Tiete expressway in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo earlier on Tuesday.
Part of a major expressway located near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain’s Acciona SA has collapsed in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
In a video shared on social media, the jaw-dropping moment of the collapse is seen, with broken parts of the freeway and pieces of soil falling deep inside a huge sinkhole that was formed as a result of the collapse.

Representatives of Acciona, which is managing construction of the new metro line six near the Marginal Tiete expressway in partnership with Sao Paulo state, have not commented on the incident yet.

There were no reports on victims, with the Sao Paulo state metro operator claiming that tunnels dug for the new subway project were flooded as a result of the collapse.
