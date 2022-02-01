https://sputniknews.com/20220201/corporate-media-spreads-ukraine-disinformation-and-pushes-for-war-1092646543.html

Corporate Media Spreads Ukraine Disinformation and Pushes for War

Corporate Media Spreads Ukraine Disinformation and Pushes for War

Californians Fight For Medicare For All, Black Leadership and Fealty To Empire, The Mythology of The "Shining City On A Hill" 01.02.2022

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to discuss the effort to pass single-payer health care in California, the opposition that the measure faces from the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries, how California’s proposed single-payer system would help reduce racial disparities in health, and how California’s effort can provide a starting point in the movement for Medicare for all in the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the anniversary of the murder of World War II veteran Louis Allen and its significance in the context of the Biden administration’s failure to pass reforms like the Build Back Better Bill and voting rights protection, how his murder exposes the mythology of American exceptionalism and the necessity of Black leaders to kowtow to the carnage of the American empire, and how that connects to the FBI’s refusal to protect Allen over his witnessing of murder by a white government official.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the foundational myth of the “shining city on a hill” that the United States is supposed to be as it casts so much of the world into darkness, the abject poverty and despair waged on working and poor people in the US that casts doubt on the “shining city” narrative, the disconnect between those in power who refuse to pass the Build Back Better bill and the people they claim to represent who would benefit from the bill, and the propaganda campaign waged against governments that provide for working and poor people as “authoritarians.”Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the untold story of the tensions with Ukraine and the propaganda machine that artificially escalated the conflict, the revolving door of the media and the crackdown on dissent that often focuses on people of color, how the crackdown on dissent severely limits the narratives that we hear, and the advantages and disadvantages of using social media as a means of advancing struggle.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

