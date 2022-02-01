https://sputniknews.com/20220201/clip-of-priti-patel-showing-middle-finger-during-bojos-partygate-speech-goes-viral-1092661105.html

Clip of Priti Patel 'Showing Middle Finger' During BoJo's 'Partygate' Speech Goes Viral

Clip of Priti Patel 'Showing Middle Finger' During BoJo's 'Partygate' Speech Goes Viral

The "partygate" scandal has rocked Britain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing the heat over alleged parties at 10 Downing Street that took place in the... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T14:00+0000

2022-02-01T14:00+0000

2022-02-01T14:05+0000

twitter

united kingdom

boris johnson

sputnik

politics

politics

memes

social media

scandal

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105878/76/1058787667_0:0:4149:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_ec23312162ac5abca2bfa10ef6b89aec.jpg

Priti Patel's reaction during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday led to a massive uproar on Twitter, sparking a meme fest on the micro-blogging site.While Johnson was making efforts to quell the anger of his own party on the subject, Patel was seen rubbing her forehead with her fingers as she sat near the PM in the lower house of the British Parliament. Patel appeared frustrated during the proceedings, seemingly not liking the grilling her boss had to undergo at the hands of several MPs.As soon as cameras flashed her images, Britain's home secretary became the butt of jokes on social media, with some mocking her for not being attentive.On the other hand, others alleged that Patel was behaving like she was because she was still experiencing the after-effects of a party "hangover".A few argued that the 49-year-old lawmaker from Witham was "squirming", while there was another section of netizens who claimed that Patel was giving the British PM "the finger".The "partygate" scandal refers to a host of alleged COVID rule-breaking parties held at Johnson's official office and residence in 2020 and 2021. The row came to the fore after videos of Johnson and his cabinet enjoying booze during such parties emerged last month.On Monday, Johnson apologised to MPs and the British public after a damning report prepared by senior civil servant Sue Gray said that the parties were a result of "failures of leadership and judgment".

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

twitter, united kingdom, boris johnson, sputnik, politics, politics, memes, social media, scandal, politics, scandal, lockdown, meme, united kingdom, politics, priti patel, meme, political memes, covid-19