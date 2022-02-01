Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/clip-of-priti-patel-showing-middle-finger-during-bojos-partygate-speech-goes-viral-1092661105.html
Clip of Priti Patel 'Showing Middle Finger' During BoJo's 'Partygate' Speech Goes Viral
Clip of Priti Patel 'Showing Middle Finger' During BoJo's 'Partygate' Speech Goes Viral
The "partygate" scandal has rocked Britain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing the heat over alleged parties at 10 Downing Street that took place in the... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
Priti Patel's reaction during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday led to a massive uproar on Twitter, sparking a meme fest on the micro-blogging site.While Johnson was making efforts to quell the anger of his own party on the subject, Patel was seen rubbing her forehead with her fingers as she sat near the PM in the lower house of the British Parliament. Patel appeared frustrated during the proceedings, seemingly not liking the grilling her boss had to undergo at the hands of several MPs.As soon as cameras flashed her images, Britain's home secretary became the butt of jokes on social media, with some mocking her for not being attentive.On the other hand, others alleged that Patel was behaving like she was because she was still experiencing the after-effects of a party "hangover".A few argued that the 49-year-old lawmaker from Witham was "squirming", while there was another section of netizens who claimed that Patel was giving the British PM "the finger".The "partygate" scandal refers to a host of alleged COVID rule-breaking parties held at Johnson's official office and residence in 2020 and 2021. The row came to the fore after videos of Johnson and his cabinet enjoying booze during such parties emerged last month.On Monday, Johnson apologised to MPs and the British public after a damning report prepared by senior civil servant Sue Gray said that the parties were a result of "failures of leadership and judgment".
united kingdom
Clip of Priti Patel 'Showing Middle Finger' During BoJo's 'Partygate' Speech Goes Viral

14:00 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 01.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel reacts to a question from the media as she arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
The "partygate" scandal has rocked Britain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing the heat over alleged parties at 10 Downing Street that took place in the midst of national lockdowns. Yet, it looks like one of his cabinet colleagues isn't bothered about the situation.
Priti Patel's reaction during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday led to a massive uproar on Twitter, sparking a meme fest on the micro-blogging site.
While Johnson was making efforts to quell the anger of his own party on the subject, Patel was seen rubbing her forehead with her fingers as she sat near the PM in the lower house of the British Parliament.

Patel appeared frustrated during the proceedings, seemingly not liking the grilling her boss had to undergo at the hands of several MPs.

As soon as cameras flashed her images, Britain's home secretary became the butt of jokes on social media, with some mocking her for not being attentive.
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
Twitter/screenshot

On the other hand, others alleged that Patel was behaving like she was because she was still experiencing the after-effects of a party "hangover".
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
Twitter/screenshot

A few argued that the 49-year-old lawmaker from Witham was "squirming", while there was another section of netizens who claimed that Patel was giving the British PM "the finger".
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot
Twitter/screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
Twitter/screenshot
The "partygate" scandal refers to a host of alleged COVID rule-breaking parties held at Johnson's official office and residence in 2020 and 2021.

The row came to the fore after videos of Johnson and his cabinet enjoying booze during such parties emerged last month.

On Monday, Johnson apologised to MPs and the British public after a damning report prepared by senior civil servant Sue Gray said that the parties were a result of "failures of leadership and judgment".
