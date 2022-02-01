Registration was successful!
China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation, FBI Director Says
China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation, FBI Director Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China poses the greatest threat to the United States in the field of economic security and innovation, stealing "terabytes" of data from...
The FBI Director said that the Chinese government steals "staggering volumes of information and causes deep, job-destroying damage across a wide range of industries", adding that the bureau is "constantly opening new cases to counter their intelligence operations about every 12 hours".Wray stressed that his speech concerned the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party posing the threat the FBI is addressing, and not the Chinese people.
China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation, FBI Director Says

08:24 GMT 01.02.2022
Visitors tour the Forbidden City decorated with red lanterns and illuminated with lights during the Lantern Festival in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Visitors tour the Forbidden City decorated with red lanterns and illuminated with lights during the Lantern Festival in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China poses the greatest threat to the United States in the field of economic security and innovation, stealing "terabytes" of data from "hundreds" of American companies, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

"When we tally up what we see in our investigations, over 2,000 of which are focused on the Chinese government trying to steal our information or technology, there's just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation, and economic security than China", Wray said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday.

The FBI Director said that the Chinese government steals "staggering volumes of information and causes deep, job-destroying damage across a wide range of industries", adding that the bureau is "constantly opening new cases to counter their intelligence operations about every 12 hours".
Wray stressed that his speech concerned the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party posing the threat the FBI is addressing, and not the Chinese people.
