China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation, FBI Director Says

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation, FBI Director Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China poses the greatest threat to the United States in the field of economic security and innovation, stealing "terabytes" of data from... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

The FBI Director said that the Chinese government steals "staggering volumes of information and causes deep, job-destroying damage across a wide range of industries", adding that the bureau is "constantly opening new cases to counter their intelligence operations about every 12 hours".Wray stressed that his speech concerned the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party posing the threat the FBI is addressing, and not the Chinese people.

