https://sputniknews.com/20220201/censorship-is-in-demand-1092648099.html

Censorship is in Demand

Censorship is in Demand

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Spotify adding an 'advisory' notice on COVID-19 podcasts, and the... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T10:17+0000

2022-02-01T10:17+0000

2022-02-01T10:17+0000

new jersey

lsd

ukraine

us

canada

propaganda

trucks

grassroots

bail

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092648073_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_110aea6463379f57abd5dfd42d96fd1e.jpg

Censorship is in Demand On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Spotify adding an 'advisory' notice on COVID19 podcasts, and the African Union suspending Burkina Faso after a military coup.

GUESTJamarl Thomas - Host of Fault Lines | Truckers Protest, Joe Rogan, and Traveling to GermanyMichelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman AssociationandTracy Gonzalez - Senior VP National Association of Bail Agents | Bail Reform, Victim Rights, and The 8th AmendmentIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jamarl Thomas about travels to Europe, Canada's freedom rally, and COVID-19 restrictions. Jamarl spoke about the cowardness of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and truckers disrespected by corporate media. Jamarl discussed the disinformation on Ukraine and how propaganda has bled into Americans' lives.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Michelle Esquenazi and Tracy Gonzalez about the misunderstandings of bail bonds, Mayor Eric Adams, and victim rights. Michelle & Tracy discussed the bail reform movement and New Jersey abolishing bail in the state. Michelle & Tracy talked about the ways to reach the attention of politicians and the laws to help victims.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

new jersey

ukraine

us

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

new jersey, lsd, ukraine, us, canada, propaganda, trucks, grassroots, bail, the backstory, аудио, radio