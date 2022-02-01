https://sputniknews.com/20220201/anders-breivik-reportedly-denied-parole-by-norwegian-court-1092664152.html

Anders Breivik Reportedly Denied Parole by Norwegian Court

Breivik was convicted for the mass shooting on the island of Utøya, where he killed 69 people, and planting a bomb in Oslo that killed eight more. He was... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

A court in Telemark, Norway has denied mass murderer Anders Breivik's parole request, Norway’s public broadcaster NRK has reported. A psychiatrist attending the hearing told the court that Breivik remains a potential danger to society.NRK reported that the court's decision to keep Breivik in jail was unanimous. The shooter has the right to apply for parole again next year.Breivik killed a total of 77 people in the 22 July 2011 attacks. He killed the first eight using a bomb planted in Oslo. The rest of his victims, mostly teenagers attending a Norwegian Labour Party camp, were shot on Utøya Island in an hour-long killing spree. His youngest victim was 14 years old. Breivik never expressed remorse for his actions, which he committed to promote his anti-Islam manifesto.He was arrested by police and stood trial in 2012. Breivik was sentenced to containment – a 21-year-long prison sentence with the option of indefinite prolongation, but also with parole becoming available after 10 years. This is the harshest sentence in Norway.

