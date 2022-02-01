https://sputniknews.com/20220201/active-shooter-reported-at-virginias-bridgewater-college-police-on-scene-1092667152.html

Active Shooter Reported at Virginia's Bridgewater College, Police on Scene

Active Shooter Reported at Virginia's Bridgewater College, Police on Scene

Locals around Bridgewater, Virginia, were asked to avoid the liberal arts college on Tuesday, amid reports of an active shooter on school grounds. Bridgewater... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

Virginia State authorities have taken at least one individual into custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon's active shooter report, according to an update issued via Bridgewater College's official Twitter account. Nevertheless, students and other individuals on campus have been instructed to remain sheltered until further notice.

