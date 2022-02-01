Registration was successful!
Active Shooter Reported at Virginia's Bridgewater College, Police on Scene
Active Shooter Reported at Virginia's Bridgewater College, Police on Scene
Active Shooter Reported at Virginia's Bridgewater College, Police on Scene
Locals around Bridgewater, Virginia, were asked to avoid the liberal arts college on Tuesday, amid reports of an active shooter on school grounds. Bridgewater... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
Virginia State authorities have taken at least one individual into custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon's active shooter report, according to an update issued via Bridgewater College's official Twitter account. Nevertheless, students and other individuals on campus have been instructed to remain sheltered until further notice.
Active Shooter Reported at Virginia's Bridgewater College, Police on Scene

19:04 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 19:18 GMT 01.02.2022)
Being updated
Locals around Bridgewater, Virginia, were asked to avoid the liberal arts college on Tuesday, amid reports of an active shooter on school grounds. Bridgewater College has issued a shelter in place order regarding the situation.
Virginia State authorities have taken at least one individual into custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon's active shooter report, according to an update issued via Bridgewater College's official Twitter account.
Nevertheless, students and other individuals on campus have been instructed to remain sheltered until further notice.
