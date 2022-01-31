Yemen's Houthis Warn UAE Citizens of Looming Airstrikes, to Avoid 'Vital Facilities'

The Houthi attack on Monday coincided with the day of the first-ever official visit of the Israeli president to the UAE. Earlier in the day, the UAE Defence Ministry said that the country's air defence systems downed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis which caused no casualties. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare’e also said that the movement attacked the UAE capital of Abu-Dhabi with several rockets and sent a number of mined drones to Dubai.The Houthis resumed airstrikes against the UAE in early January in response to its involvement in the Arab coalition which supports the Yemeni government in the conflict.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) that controls northern Yemen urged people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to keep away from important infrastructure objects as they may soon come under attack.
"The Yemeni armed forces are once again urging UAE nationals, foreigners living there, and companies to stay away from their offices and other vital facilities as they will be targeted in the near future", Sare’e said in a broadcast of Yemeni TV channel Almasirah.
