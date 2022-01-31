https://sputniknews.com/20220131/us-authorities-investigate-bomb-threats-at-6-historically-black-colleges---reports-1092642730.html

US Authorities Investigate Bomb Threats at 6 Historically Black Colleges - Reports

US Authorities Investigate Bomb Threats at 6 Historically Black Colleges - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats that disrupted operations and prompted law... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

The schools, including Howard University and Bowie State University, received bomb threats on Monday morning, the report said, citing campus spokespeople and social media statements.Howard University in Washington, DC was cleared by police officers, who found no hazardous materials on the site, the report quoted a Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson was quoted as saying.Three of the schools, again including Howard University, were also the target of bomb threats earlier in January, the report added.The five other schools that received bomb threats on Monday morning are continuing to investigate while students are kept either on lockdown or shelter in place, according to the report.

