UN Security Council Must Address Risks of Russia's 'Aggressive' Behaviour, Says US Envoy

Washington has repeatedly alleged that Moscow could be planning to invade Ukraine, ignoring the Kremlin's many assurances that this was not so. Russia accused... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has called on the UN Security Council to take seriously the risks allegedly posed all around the world by Russia's aggressive and destabilising behaviour. The envoy further urged the council members to assess Russia's actions and not just statements.The ambassador to the UN claimed that Russia plans, by the middle of February, to boost its military presence in allied Belarus' territory to 30,000. She expressed the hope that Moscow chooses diplomacy over conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the US' allegations that it plans to attack Ukraine, and pointed out that NATO itself has been building up troops and offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia over the past decades.

