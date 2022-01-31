Sputnik comes live from New York, as the Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.Previously, Washington and London accused Moscow of deploying troops near the Ukrainian border. The UK even claimed that Russia is planning to install a puppet government in Kiev. Russia said those allegations were false and that the US and Britain are whipping up the "invasion" narrative for political gain. Commenting on the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow "does not want war" and is ready to hold talks with Kiev.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis
UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis
Western countries have been threatening Moscow with sanctions, claiming that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of Ukraine. Russia, in its turn, said that the allegations are pure propaganda and decried the claims as a pretext for NATO to deploy more troops near the Russian border.
Sputnik comes live from New York, as the Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.
Previously, Washington and London accused Moscow of deploying troops near the Ukrainian border. The UK even claimed that Russia is planning to install a puppet government in Kiev. Russia said those allegations were false and that the US and Britain are whipping up the "invasion" narrative for political gain. Commenting on the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Moscow "does not want war" and is ready to hold talks with Kiev.