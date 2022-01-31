https://sputniknews.com/20220131/ukraine-boris-johnson-northern-ireland-border-bloody-sunday-this-weeks-news-headlines-1092635818.html

Ukraine; Boris Johnson; Northern Ireland Border; Bloody Sunday; This Week’s News Headlines

Ukraine; Boris Johnson; Northern Ireland Border; Bloody Sunday; This Week’s News Headlines

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Russia - Ukraine tension, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, EU talks over... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

UKRAINE; BORIS JOHNSON; NORTHERN IRELAND BORDER; BLOODY SUNDAY; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Russia - Ukraine tension, Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, EU talks over the Northern Ireland border, Bloody Sunday, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to Donald Courter - RT correspondent & political analyst about Russia-Ukraine tension. Professor of Social Policy at Ulster University Deirdre Heenan delves into Bloody Sunday and the EU talks over the Northern Ireland border. Former MP Lembit Öpik will tells his thoughts on the latest on the parties Number 10 held in the lockdown. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host & political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

