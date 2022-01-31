https://sputniknews.com/20220131/trump-pledges-biggest-protest-ever-if-prosecutors-do-anything-illegal-during-probes-against-him-1092638603.html
Trump Pledges 'Biggest Protest Ever' If Prosecutors 'Do Anything Illegal' During Probes Against Him
Former President Donald Trump has warned that there will be massive nationwide protests if prosecutors investigating him and his businesses take any incorrect actions.He accused investigators of committing "prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level" and described them as “mentally sick”.Trump also cautioned that if he was to win re-election in 2024, he would pardon all of the Capitol riot protesters.The former president has been under a number of investigations since he officially left office in January 2021. These include the House Select Committee probe into whether the ex-president committed a crime when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol building on 6 January 2021 to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 US presidential election that Democrat Joe Biden won.Trump first told his supporters "to fight like hell" but then used his now permanently banned Twitter account to urge them "to go home". He was subsequently impeached for an unprecedented second time over "incitement of insurrection", but then evaded conviction in the Senate.The 45th president additionally faces a "substantial risk" of prosecution in Georgia over his attempts to sway the state's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to help Trump win the 2020 election.The former POTUS has repeatedly appealed to the US Supreme Court to stop investigators from obtaining crucial documents and records that could help them conduct their probes.In an apparent blow to Trump, a court ruled earlier this month that hundreds of pages of personal presidential records, such as diaries and phone logs, should be handed over to the 6 January House Select Committee.
Former President Donald Trump
has warned that there will be massive nationwide protests if prosecutors investigating him and his businesses take any incorrect actions.
"If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt", the 45th president told his supporters during a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday night.
He accused investigators of committing "prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level" and described them as “mentally sick”.
Trump also cautioned that if he was to win re-election in 2024, he would pardon all of the Capitol riot protesters.
"If I run and I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly", the ex-POTUS said.
The former president has been under a number of investigations since he officially left office in January 2021. These include the House Select Committee probe into whether the ex-president committed a crime when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol building
on 6 January 2021 to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 US presidential election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
Trump first told his supporters "to fight like hell" but then used his now permanently banned Twitter account to urge them "to go home". He was subsequently impeached for an unprecedented second time over "incitement of insurrection", but then evaded conviction in the Senate.
In separate inquires, Trump's private businesses have been investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Earlier in January, James stated that her office has uncovered "significant" evidence to suggest that the Trump Organisation committed fraud.
The 45th president additionally faces a "substantial risk" of prosecution in Georgia over his attempts to sway the state's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to help Trump win the 2020 election.
The former POTUS has repeatedly appealed to the US Supreme Court to stop investigators from obtaining crucial documents and records that could help them conduct their probes.
In an apparent blow to Trump, a court ruled earlier this month that hundreds of pages of personal presidential records, such as diaries and phone logs, should be handed over to the 6 January House Select Committee.