Trump Pledges 'Biggest Protest Ever' If Prosecutors 'Do Anything Illegal' During Probes Against Him

One of the inquiries Donald Trump faces is looking into whether he committed a crime during the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots, when scores of his supporters... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

Former President Donald Trump has warned that there will be massive nationwide protests if prosecutors investigating him and his businesses take any incorrect actions.He accused investigators of committing "prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level" and described them as “mentally sick”.Trump also cautioned that if he was to win re-election in 2024, he would pardon all of the Capitol riot protesters.The former president has been under a number of investigations since he officially left office in January 2021. These include the House Select Committee probe into whether the ex-president committed a crime when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol building on 6 January 2021 to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 US presidential election that Democrat Joe Biden won.Trump first told his supporters "to fight like hell" but then used his now permanently banned Twitter account to urge them "to go home". He was subsequently impeached for an unprecedented second time over "incitement of insurrection", but then evaded conviction in the Senate.The 45th president additionally faces a "substantial risk" of prosecution in Georgia over his attempts to sway the state's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to help Trump win the 2020 election.The former POTUS has repeatedly appealed to the US Supreme Court to stop investigators from obtaining crucial documents and records that could help them conduct their probes.In an apparent blow to Trump, a court ruled earlier this month that hundreds of pages of personal presidential records, such as diaries and phone logs, should be handed over to the 6 January House Select Committee.

