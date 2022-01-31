https://sputniknews.com/20220131/to-meat-or-not-to-meat-why-carnivores-are-likely-to-go-for-vegetarian-meals-1092632837.html

To Meat or Not to Meat? Why Carnivores Are Likely to Go for Vegetarian Meals

To Meat or Not to Meat? Why Carnivores Are Likely to Go for Vegetarian Meals

Researchers conducted three experiments during the study, including one at an Oxford University cafeteria, where sales of plant-based meals outnumbered... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T07:45+0000

2022-01-31T07:45+0000

2022-01-31T07:58+0000

study

menu

meat

experiments

oxford university

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105260/69/1052606999_0:15:1921:1095_1920x0_80_0_0_613bcf61e72a8edd8390188db0af09a4.jpg

Are you an inveterate meat eater who cannot do without juicy pork chops or beef tenderloin? Well, it turns out that more vegetarian options on a menu can sway even the most die-hard carnivores to leave meat behind for a meal.The study was conducted by Oxford University and published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. It involved three separate experiments, including the first online scientific study of plant-based menu choices.The same result was found at an Oxford University cafeteria, where sales of meat dishes plummeted considerably when vegetarian options outnumbered meat-based ones.The third experiment was conducted in workplace cafeterias, including in warehouses and factories, with sales data indicating a 5% switch to plant-based meals at 10 sites.He added that "having more meat-free options helps to normalise them" and that "it may help people realise a vegetarian option is an acceptable and normal choice".

https://sputniknews.com/20200505/those-with-vegan-vegetarian-diets-tend-to-have-poorer-mental-health-than-meat-eaters---study-1079207929.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

study, menu, meat, experiments, oxford university, uk